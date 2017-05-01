Sports Briefs

Women's Track & Field

On Sunday, April 23, the women’s track and field team placed fifth at the University Athletic Association (UAA) Outdoor Track and Field Championships which was hosted by the University of Chicago in Chicago, IL.

Sophomore Autumn Hair and senior Emily Swanson scored points for the Tartans in the triple jump when Hair placed fifth with a mark of 10.78 meters and Swanson placed sixth with a mark of 10.76 meters. Both jumps were career bests for the athletes.

Junior Kiersten Chuc picked up her second third-place finish of the meet when she recorded a career-best mark of 35.06 meters in the discus throw. Senior Rebecca Fortner ended her career with a second-place showing in the high jump when she cleared 1.59 meters, while sophomore Tessa Allen cleared 1.54 meters and tied for eighth place.

Sophomore Alexa Barriero earned a third-place finish in the javelin throw with a heave of 30.82 meters.

Graduate student Erin Persson picked up a fourth-place finish in the 1,500-meter run when she finished the race in 4:43.90. Junior Sarah Cook also placed fourth for the Tartans when she finished the 400-meter dash in 57.19.

First-year Leah Kendrick recorded a career-best time of 15.45 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and placed seventh, as first-year Joanna Baranowski placed eighth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:07.78.

Sophomore Rose Ciriello placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.92.

Persson also ran the 5,000-meter run and finished sixth overall in a career-best of 18:01.97 with sophomore Aparna Alavilli placing eighth in 18:06.56.

Men’s Tennis

The men’s tennis team, ranked seventh in the nation, faced fifth-ranked University of Chicago in the third-place match at the UAA Championship on Sunday, April 23. Carnegie Mellon dropped a 6–3 decision to the Maroons. The Tartans move to 16–9 on the year while the Maroons are now 17–4. The three-day event was held at the Sanlando Park Tennis Complex in Altamonte Springs, FL.

The Tartans’ third doubles team of senior Kenny Zheng and first-year Michael Rozenvasser tied the score at 1–1 with an 8–6. Carnegie Mellon then took a 2–1 lead, as the top tandem of sophomore Daniel Levine and first-year Mark Prettyman recorded a 9–8 victory after winning the tiebreaker 9–7.

Zheng, for the second straight match, recorded the Tartans’ lone point in singles play. The senior posted a 6–7 (7–9), 7–6 (7–4), 11–9 win at fourth singles. Zheng trailed 9–7 in the super tiebreaker before recording the last four points of the match.

The Tartans will now wait to see if they are selected to compete for the NCAA Championship, as bids for the national tournament will be released on May 8.