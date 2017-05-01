Take Ten: Bury It In The Snow

Rain without a cloud

Why do you always have to make me proud

It falls from your face

So stop the search for a better place

Under your guiding light

You lose yourself tonight

So smile a broken smile

You know my dear it's been a while

Since you've been away

Dying to live another day

I don't think you're back today

But I'm hoping you're here to stay

Because every time

I look in your restless eyes

This world I see

It matters so much to me

You're so alive

More than you'll ever know

So take a lie

And bury it in the snow

A life of injury

You run because you're afraid to bleed

Don't you look inside

You'll find that there's so much you hide

But when you're alone at night

Do you cringe without the light

Because every time

I look in your reckless eyes

This world I see

It matters so much to me

You're so alive

More than you'll ever show

So take a lie

And bury it in the snow