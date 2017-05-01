Horoscopes

How each sign should prep for finals

Julie Sanscartier May 1, 2017
Aries
March 21 - April 19

You could pass finals with a ball of string and a toaster! And probably also a study guide.

Taurus
Apr. 20 - May 20

Sometimes, laying on the floor and crying about finals is okay.

Gemini
May 21 - June 21

Your professors may seem like they hate you this time of the year, but the puppies in the Wellness Room don’t!

Cancer
June 22 - July 22

Listen to your favorite music and organize your study plan. You’ve got this.

Leo
July 23 - Aug. 22

Take some time to stand outside and remember what the sun feels like after being in a library for hours.

Virgo
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

Finals are rough, but I believe in you, Virgo!

Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

Be kind to that one friend who doesn’t have any finals, even though you may harbor deep resentment.

Scorpio
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

Remember that reading days also mean eating something other than ramen.

Sagittarius
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21

Bake something and revel in the sugary goodness.

Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

Summer is coming, I promise!

Aquarius
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18

Pencils are your best friends this week.

Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20

Go for a run! Take a breather so you can dive back in.

