What Do We Know?
Architecture Thesis Exhibition
From plastic waste to the German Subway system to creating mindful spaces, the featured work in the Miller Gallery’s most recent exhibit, What Do We Know?, focused on political and social matters that impact people from all over the world. Ten seniors from the School of Architecture took one to two semesters
off to create and present theses and independent projects on topics of their choice. The work gave visitors eye-opening visual representations of the artists’ responses to their chosen social issues, and offered solutions that incorporate architectural
concepts the students have learned through their studies. The topics of each project helped visitors consider the daily individual and communal challenges people face through the lenses of architecture students. What Do We Know? presented many different ways of thinking about our world, the people, and environments we interact with today.
Two Semester Theses
CRITICAL MASS — Dyani Robarge
ARCHITECTURE BY THE LANDSCAPE — Scott Holmes
MAKING MINDFULNESS — Matt Porter
SOFT: An Investigation of Gender Expression in Architecture — Amy Rosen
PETROCHEMICAL LANDSCAPES — Sophie Riedel
PALIMPSEST FUTURE — Kirk Newton
One Semester Independent Projects
PP: PLASTIC PAVILION —Cy Kim, Bobby Esposito
AID.E+ — Alexa Roberts
HOUSE-FREE — Ana Mernik
OSTRANENIE — Sam Day