Sports Briefs

Women's Golf

The women’s golf team won the Wooster Spring Invitational after carding a 329 on Sunday, April 16 to finish the 36-hole event with a 653 (324–329). The two-day event was played at the par-72, 5803-yard Mohican Hills Golf Club in Jeromesville, OH.

Top individual medalist honors went to Tartan junior Summer Kitahara, who carded back-to-back rounds of 79 to finish with a 158. It marked Kitahara’s second top honor in the past three tournaments. Sophomore Carly Jordan tied for third individually in a field of 38 golfers, with a 161 (79–82).

Junior Emma Hoskins carded a 167 (81–86) while first-year Yedin Lui shot a 169 (87–82). First-year Lavonca Davis finished play with a 171 (85–86). Carnegie Mellon had two individuals enter the invite; first-year Sanchi Gupta shot a 179 (84–95) and junior Ginger Glass carded a 192 (99–93). Glass’ round of 93 on Sunday tied a career best.

The Tartans closed out their season at the Westminster Spring Invitational on Saturday, April 22, as the Tartans won their fifth event of the season and fourth straight. The Carnegie Mellon squad carded a team score of 335 at the 18-hole event held at the New Castle Country Club.

Jordan entered the clubhouse with an 80 to claim individual medalist honors for the first time in her collegiate career. Kitahara carded an 83 while Lui finished the day with an 88. Junior Isabelle Tseng carded an 88 and Davis ended with a 92. Gupta and Glass entered the tournament as individuals and finished the 18-hole event with a 101 and 103, respectively.

Women’s Tennis

The women’s tennis team began the University Athletic Association (UAA) Championship with a 7–2 win against no. 18 Case Western Reserve University on Thursday, April 20. The three-day event was held at the Sanlando Park Tennis Complex in Altamonte Springs, FL. The Tartans, ranked 11th nationally and the fourth seed for the tournament, moved to 16–6 for the season.

Carnegie Mellon fell behind 2–1 following doubles play with the tandem of first-years Vinaya Rao and Courtney Ollis claiming the Tartans’ lone point. The duo won 8–4 at second doubles.

Sophomore Jamie Vizelman tied the score at 2–2 with a 6–2, 6–3 straight set win at third singles. Rao then won 6–1, 6–2 at fourth singles before junior Cori Sidell made the score 4–2, Carnegie Mellon with a 6–3, 6–0 victory in the second spot.

Ollis then won 6–4, 7–5 win at six singles. The first-year was down 5–4 before winning the last three games to seal the team victory. Senior Nicholle Torres and junior Katie Lai also picked up wins for the Tartans. Torres won 6–4, 3–6, 6–2 at first singles and Lai won at fifth singles, 7–5, 7–6 (6).

On Friday, the Tartans fell to top ranked Emory University, 7–2, in the semifinals. The Tartans moved to 16–7 while the Eagles improved to 12–5. The tandem Lai and Vizelman recorded the Tartans’ lone point in doubles play, as Carnegie Mellon trailed 2–1 at the start of singles. Lai and Vizelman won 8–5 at third doubles. Sidell picked up the Tartans’ second point of the match with her win in the two spot in singles. Sidell won by the scores of 4–6, 6–2, 10–2.

In the third place match on Saturday, the Tartans defeated the Bears of Washington University in St. Louis, 6–3. The Tartans move to 17–7 for the season, while the 10th-ranked Bears are 12–10.

Carnegie Mellon took a 2–1 lead following doubles play with the duo of Rao and Ollis earning the Tartans’ first point with an 8–4 victory at second doubles. The Tartans’ top doubles team of Torres and Sidell won a thrilling 9–8 match after taking the tiebreaker 7–2. Rao tabbed the first point for the Tartans in singles play with a straight set victory, winning 6–2, 6–4 at fourth singles. Moments following Rao’s win, Vizelman gave Carnegie Mellon a 4–1 edge with a 6–0, 6–3 win at third singles. Torres then sealed the win with 6–3, 6–2 victory at first singles. Lai recorded the Tartans’ sixth point with a three–set win at fifth singles. The junior won by the scores of 3–6, 6–3, 6–3.

The Tartans will now wait to see if they are selected to compete for the NCAA Championship, as bids for the national tournament will be released on May 8. The tournament will begin on campus sites May 11 or 12.

Men’s Tennis

The men’s tennis team won its UAA Championship quarterfinal match with an 8–1 decision over Case Western Reserve University on Friday, April 21. The Tartans, ranked seventh in the nation, improved to 16–7 on the season while the 12th-ranked Spartans moved to 19–5. It marks the 11th straight season that the Tartans advance to the semifinals of the championship tournament. The three-day event is being held at the Sanlando Park Tennis Complex in Altamonte Springs, FL.

Carnegie Mellon came from behind in all three doubles matches to take a 3–0 lead heading into singles play. The number three doubles tandem of senior Kenny Zheng and first-year Michael Rozenvasser started the scoring with an 8–6 win after trailing 6–3. The Tartans’ second point came when the Cardinal and Gray top doubles team of sophomore Daniel Levine and first-year Mark Prettyman fought back from a 6–7 deficit to win 9–7.

The Tartans’ final doubles point came when the duo of junior Jeffrey Chen and sophomore Chaz Downing took third doubles by the score of 9–8 (7–1). The tandem trailed 7–5 before taking an 8–7 lead and then winning the tiebreaker 7–1.

Zheng recorded the first point in singles play with a 6–1, 6–1 victory at fourth singles to give the Tartans a 4–0 lead. Minutes after Zheng’s win, Rozenvasser sealed the team victory with a 6–2, 6–4 decision at second singles. Also picking up wins in singles play were Levine at first singles, winning 3–6, 6–1, 10–7, Downing at the third spot by the scores 6–3, 6–1 and senior Kiril Kirkov winning 7–6 (7–6), 7–6 (7–5) at six singles.

For the second straight season, the Tartans faced no. 2 Emory University in the semifinals on Saturday, April 22. The Tartans dropped a 6–3 decision to the Eagles and are now 16–8, while Emory moves to 16–4.

The Tartans took a 2–1 lead into singles play after earning wins at first and second doubles with the identical scores of 8–6. The tandem of Chen and Downing won at number two, minutes before the duo Levine and Prettyman won at first doubles.

Zheng recorded the Tartans lone point in singles play. The senior posted a 7–6 (7), 3–6, 11–9 win at fourth singles.

The Tartans will now wait to see if they are selected to compete for the NCAA Championship. Bids will be released on May 8.