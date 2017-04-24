Carnegie Mellon to host Cross Country postseason events

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that the city of Pittsburgh will host 11 NCAA Championships from 2018 to 2022.

SportsPITTSBURGH and Carnegie Mellon University will serve as the host for the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional in 2019 and the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in 2020. In total, Pittsburgh was awarded 22 preliminary and final rounds of NCAA championship events in Tuesday’s announcements, the most of any city.

“Carnegie Mellon is ecstatic that we were chosen to host these marquee NCAA postseason events, including the 2020 Cross Country Championships,” said Director of Athletics Josh Centor. “It is a great chance to showcase the city of Pittsburgh, and our world-renowned university. We have hosted many NCAA postseason competitions over the past few years and look forward to crowning a national champion in this special area of the country.”

Both events will take place at Cooper’s Lake Campground in Slippery Rock, PA, located north of the city. Carnegie Mellon University and SportsPITTSBURGH will host the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional on November 16, 2019 and the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on November 21, 2020.

This will be the first NCAA national championship event hosted by Carnegie Mellon University. Carnegie Mellon previously hosted the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional in 2010 at the same course.

“We are looking forward to partnering with SportsPITTSBURGH to give the student athletes and spectators a first-class championship meet,” said head cross country coach Tim Connelly. “The Cooper’s Lake Campground cross country course is a challenging, but very fair championship-caliber course that has previously hosted both DII and DIII regional championships, as well as the 2008 NCAA Division II National Championship. I believe that the runners will have a great experience here in Pittsburgh, and we are looking forward to hosting the best NCAA Division III runners in the 2019 and 2020 cross country seasons.”

Cooper’s Lake Campground will also serve as the host for the 2018 and 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regionals as well as the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. Each of these NCAA Division II events will be hosted by Slippery Rock University.