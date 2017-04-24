Horoscopes

The signs as Carnival after-effects

Julie Sanscartier Apr 23, 2017
Aries
March 21 - April 19

Those fried oreos and funnel cakes will haunt your dreams (and workouts) for weeks to come.

Taurus
Apr. 20 - May 20

That Holi dye in your hair will totally come out... you hope.

Gemini
May 21 - June 21

Today is the day to try one of those super gross hangover cures you always hear about.

Cancer
June 22 - July 22

Carnival is over and it's back to preparing for finals! Wait, why are you crying?

Leo
July 23 - Aug. 22

Seeing Heathers over the weekend is making you want to start wearing scrunchies again.

Virgo
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

You don't even remember how much food you ate this weekend. No regrets, Virgo!

Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

Naps have never felt so good, Libra. Invest some time in a really good post-carnival nap.

Scorpio
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

Maybe you should start taking random vowels out of your name so you can be cool like NGHTMRE.

Sagittarius
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21

Don't worry, we won't tell anyone you're afraid of carnival rides.

Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

There's nothing like carnival to confirm your suspicions that coffee is at least a little bit magical.

Aquarius
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18

Gym? Fitness? You haven't heard those words in years...

Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20

The urge to skip your first class of the morning is overpowering. Be strong, Pisces!

