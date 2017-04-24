Holi, the Indian festival of colors, took place this Saturday, April 22, from noon to 3 p.m. on the Mall. Students gathered from around campus dressed in pre-ordered white shirts, to throw color, eat great food, and dance together on a frigid afternoon.

While it was chilly, the energy of the par- ticipants brought a sense of warmth and familiarity to the mall, where laughter and playful shrieks could be heard from as far as Midway.

The theme this year was 24-Kolor Magic, tipping a hat to Bruno Mars’ hit song from last year. The collective event, packed with plenty of play, performances from South Asian groups around campus, and a sense of togetherness, definitely lived up to its name — being nothing short of magical.