Student Government column

As buggies are brought back to workshops, booths are torn down, and mass amounts of Gatorade are ingested, Carnegie Mellon is being brought back from Carnival into impending-finals reality. With only a few weeks to go before the end of the school, it can be intimidating to think about what the new year will bring and what opportunities will arise. If you’ve found yourself wanting to get more involved with addressing the needs of the student body, look into serving in a position in student government next year!

Maybe after hearing about and voting in the second Student Senate elections, you feel inspired by our government’s dedication to properly inform the student body and want to learn more about how Senate impacts lives on campus. Maybe you feel like the second election was superfluous and want to make a change. Consider getting involved with the Undergraduate Student Senate!

Within the Senate, two positions can be held: Member-at-Large and Senator. Both can be involved in general body meetings and Senate Committees, and Senators are able to vote in general body proceedings. Within Senate, there are seven committees: Academic Affairs, Business Affairs, Campus Life, Communications, Finance, Internal Development, and Advocacy. Each investigates how to expand student power on campus in their respective categories (with the exception of Internal Development, which works on creating a more unified Senate). Vacancy elections will be held in the fall to fulfill open seats in each college, so make sure to keep a look out for those if you’re interested in running as a Senator! To be a member-at-large, you must attend three senate general body meetings and then get nominated by a current senator.

Interested in student government’s legislative branch but you aren’t an undergraduate student? Check out the Graduate Student Assembly (GSA), comprised of student representatives from each program and totaling over 90 members. If interested, speak with your Graduate Program Coordinator to learn more about how GSA representatives are chosen for your program!

If your interests lie more directly with how the University allocates the $1.5 million funded by your Student Activities Fee to over 300+ organizations on campus, maybe the Joint Funding Committee is the right place for you. This is headed by the Student Body Vice President of Finance. Please contact sbvpf@andrew.cmu.edu if you’d like to get involved as a financial liaison to organizations on campus.

Maybe you’re more interested in the organizations that make up the University itself. The Committee of Student Organizations (CoSO) processes, recognizes, and re-recognizes organizations to our community. If you want to learn more about how to support and advocate the needs of Carnegie Mellon’s student organizations to student government, SLICE, and University administration, contact sbvpo@andrew.cmu.edu to learn more about CoSO’s weekly meetings.

Along with the Committee of Student Organizations, our Vice President of Organizations also chairs the University Center Allocations Board, which determines how space in the Cohon Center is distributed to different organizations, and the Collaborative Funding Committee, which ensures one-on-one application assistance with the common-funding-application.

Wherever your interests fall, there’s a place in student government where you can use those interests to aid the greater Carnegie Mellon community. For more information, feel free to explore our Student Government website to learn more about involvement at Carnegie Mellon University!