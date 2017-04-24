Crime and Incident

Disorderly Conduct

April 14, 2017

A University Security Officer observed a Carnegie Mellon student smoking marijuana in the Cyert School Playground. University Police Officers responded and the student was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Assist Outside Agency

April 14, 2017

University Police, along with Pittsburgh Police, University of Pittsburgh Police, Carnegie Mellon EMS, and Pittsburgh EMS, responded to the 4800 Block of Forbes Avenue for a report of a male who had been stabbed on a Port Authority Bus. The victim was provided with medical attention, and the attacker was taken into custody.

Odor of marijuana/Disorderly Conduct

April 14, 2017

University Police responded to Mudge House after receiving a report of an odor of marijuana. University Police seized a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two Carnegie Mellon students were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Theft by Deception

April 15, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that a non-affiliate in a vehicle on Fifth Avenue stated that she had an emergency and needed money. The student provided the non-affiliate with the money. The non-affiliate is a known criminal in several similar incidents and an investigation is ongoing.

Theft/Possession of Criminal Instruments

April 15, 2017

A University Police Officer on patrol on Beeler Street observed a golf cart being driven on the sidewalk adjacent to the East Campus Garage by three college-age males. The males abandoned the golf cart and fled the scene when they observed the officer. An investigation is ongoing.

Noise Complaint/Underage Drinking

April 16, 2017

University Police responded to Hamerschlag House for a noise complaint. Seven Carnegie Mellon students were issued citations for underage drinking.

Theft of Bicycle

April 16, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that his bicycle was unlawfully removed from the bike racks next to Hamerschlag House. An investigation is ongoing.

Assist Outside Agency/Motor Vehicle Collision

April 17, 2017

University Police assisted Pittsburgh Police with a three vehicle motor vehicle collision on Frew Street.

Criminal Attempt/Theft by Deception

April 17, 2017

Two Carnegie Mellon students reported that a male who identified himself as Pennsylvania State Police Trooper told the students they were under investigation and stated they needed to pay a fine to avoid arrest. An investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Exposure

April 18, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that a male exposed himself to her while she was walking in the area of Schenley Pond.