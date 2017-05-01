Men's Track and Field wins UAA Outdoor Championship

On Sunday, April 23, the men’s track and field team won the University Athletic Association (UAA) Outdoor Track and Field Championship behind three first-place finishes and a lot of depth. It marked the fourth outdoor championship for the Tartans and the first time in school history the Tartans won both the indoor and outdoor championship in the same year. The meet was hosted by the University of Chicago.

Senior Don Boyer cleared a career-best 1.97 meters in the high jump to pick up his second third-place finish of the meet before he placed second in the 110-meter hurdles in a career-best time of 15.19 seconds. Sophomore Reed Farber also earned points for the Tartans in the high jump when he cleared 1.87 meters and placed sixth while senior Matthew Sheh placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.49 seconds.

First-year Marshall Hoebing picked up a sixth-place finish in the javelin throw with a career-best heave of 49.02 meters while junior Jacob Schofel placed eighth to also score points for the team with a career-best throw of 48.71 meters. Schofel followed with his fourth career-best mark of the meet when he took home third place in the discus throw with a mark of 45.64 meters. Sophomore Kenny Sladick closed his meet with a seventh-place finish in the discus throw with a mark of 41.46 meters.

In the final field event for the day, junior Eloy Fernandez had a second-place showing in the triple jump with a career-best mark of 13.83 meters, as Farber leaped a career-best 13.50 meters to place fifth.

Senior Owen Norley earned the UAA title in the 1,500-meter run when he finished the race in 3:55.82. First-year Evan Yukevich placed third in the event in 3:58.87.

Four Tartans qualified for the finals of the 800-meter run with sophomore Isaac Mills placing second in 1:55.02. Norley was fifth in 1:56.88, Evan Larrick seventh in 1:58.24, and senior Brady Wilson eighth in 2:01.76.

Sophomore Cam Wilkerson earned third place in the 400-meter hurdles with a career-best time of 54.39 while Boyer was on his heels in fourth place in 54.55.

Sophomore Jared Moore placed third in the 5,000-meter run in 15:01.48 while senior Curtis Watro placed seventh in 15:11.33.