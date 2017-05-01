Infra Dance Company: Reverberations

The Infra Dance Company, Carnegie Mellon’s advanced contemporary dance troupe, presented their eighth annual show, titled Reverberations, on Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 pm in the CC Blackbox Studio Theatre. The show featured original choreography by Infra dancers, some who were senior veteran choreographers presenting their last dance, some dancers taking their first crack at choreography. The dances flowed over the backing track of smooth electronic music, including such hits as “If You Let Me” by Sinead Harnett and “World Away” by Kasbo. The performance also included an impressive round of improvization as teams of dancers interpreted words shouted out by the audience. Infra treated the audience to a night of stunningly choreographed and executed dance.