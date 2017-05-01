Horoscopes
How each sign should prep for finals
March 21 - April 19
You could pass finals with a ball of string and a toaster! And probably also a study guide.
Apr. 20 - May 20
Sometimes, laying on the floor and crying about finals is okay.
May 21 - June 21
Your professors may seem like they hate you this time of the year, but the puppies in the Wellness Room don’t!
June 22 - July 22
Listen to your favorite music and organize your study plan. You’ve got this.
July 23 - Aug. 22
Take some time to stand outside and remember what the sun feels like after being in a library for hours.
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
Finals are rough, but I believe in you, Virgo!
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
Be kind to that one friend who doesn’t have any finals, even though you may harbor deep resentment.
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
Remember that reading days also mean eating something other than ramen.
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
Bake something and revel in the sugary goodness.
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
Summer is coming, I promise!
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
Pencils are your best friends this week.
Feb. 19 - March 20
Go for a run! Take a breather so you can dive back in.