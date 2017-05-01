Café Sci

Monday, May 1

6–9 p.m.

Carnegie Science Center

1 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh, PA

Info at: carnegiesciencecenter.org

Ever wanted to ask scientific questions over a drink? Love the Carnegie Science Center? Head on over for an evening of scientific dialogue and some interesting lectures,

including “Bird-Friendly Windows,” which will be presented by Urban Bird Conservation Coordinator for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Matt Webb. The event also promises the regular excitement

of the Science Center for those young at heart and sharp in curiosity to take in. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Intro To Freestyle Rap Finals

Tuesday, May 2

6:30–7:20 p.m.

Wean Hall 5415

Carnegie Mellon’s Cyphers’ StuCo, 98-303: Intro to Freestyle Rap, will be hosting its finals this Tuesday from 6:30-7:20 p.m. Come down to Wean 5415 to check out some of the awesome work that students of the StuCo have been working on. To learn more about the event, check out the Facebook event page, and to learn more about the Carnegie Mellon Cyphers, check out their Facebook page. This event is open to all.

CMU Thrift

Wednesday, May 3– Thursday, May 4

11 a.m.– 5 p.m.

CFA Lawn

Info at: Facebook Event Page

Sigma Alpha Iota is hosting a thrift event just in time for the end of the year! If you would like to shop around, or have any gently used old or new clothes, this is the place for you to be. Donations will be accepted in the Cohon Centre until May 2. All proceeds will go towards further charity events that the organization will be holding.

Free Movie Premiere: *Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2*

Thursday, May 4

6:15–10 p.m.

Tickets at: carnegiemellontickets.universitytickets.com

Watch the much anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for free this Thursday, May 4. After the original, refreshing Guardians of the Galaxy, this film brings back Starlord and the crew, and features the possibly even more heavily anticipated Awesome Mixtape Vol. 2. Buses to and from the event, along with tickets, will be provided from the Cohon Center.

2017 Adamson Student Writing Awards

Thursday, May 4

4:30–6:30 p.m.

Kresge Theater, CFA

More Info at: cmu.edu/dietrich/english

The Adamson Awards are an annual awards ceremony held by Dietrich College to “encourage students to pursue excellence in writing.” During the ceremony, winners will be announced in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and screenplays. The event will also feature the 2016 Poetry Pulitzer Prize winner, Peter Balakian. All students are welcome to attend.

Dancers' Symposium Spring 2017 Show: Gravity!

May 5 at 8 p.m.

May 6 at 11 p.m.*

Rangos Ballroom

Tickets at: carnegiemellonuniversitytickets.com

The final Dancer’s Symposium show of this academic year will be held just before finals kick off, this Friday and Saturday in Rangos Ballroom. Dancers’ Symposium is an event that brings together students from around campus who love to dance, and provides a safe, constructive, and enjoyable platform for expression and collaboration. Come witness some incredible student choreography, along with every genre of dance you can think of. To learn more about Dancers’ Symposium, check out their website.