From plastic waste to the German Subway system to creating mindful spaces, the featured work in the Miller Gallery’s most recent exhibit, What Do We Know?, focused on political and social matters that impact people from all over the world. Ten seniors from the School of Architecture took one to two semesters

off to create and present theses and independent projects on topics of their choice. The work gave visitors eye-opening visual representations of the artists’ responses to their chosen social issues, and offered solutions that incorporate architectural

concepts the students have learned through their studies. The topics of each project helped visitors consider the daily individual and communal challenges people face through the lenses of architecture students. What Do We Know? presented many different ways of thinking about our world, the people, and environments we interact with today.

Two Semester Theses

CRITICAL MASS — Dyani Robarge



ARCHITECTURE BY THE LANDSCAPE — Scott Holmes

MAKING MINDFULNESS — Matt Porter

SOFT: An Investigation of Gender Expression in Architecture — Amy Rosen

PETROCHEMICAL LANDSCAPES — Sophie Riedel



PALIMPSEST FUTURE — Kirk Newton

One Semester Independent Projects

PP: PLASTIC PAVILION —Cy Kim, Bobby Esposito

AID.E+ — Alexa Roberts

HOUSE-FREE — Ana Mernik

OSTRANENIE — Sam Day