Kiersten Chuc earns record as Tartans take Quad Meet

The Carnegie Mellon women’s track and field team hosted its annual Carnegie Mellon Quad Meet on Saturday, April 1 and placed first with 219 points. Penn State Behrend finished second with 157 points followed by Westminster College and Saint Vincent College with 132 points and 41 points, respectively.

Junior Kiersten Chuc set a new meet record in the hammer throw when she tossed the element 43.72 meters. First-year Julianne Igbokwe earned a second-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 10.78 meters.

Also in throwing events, sophomore Alexa Barriero won the javelin with a throw of 30.54 meters while senior Emily Swanson placed third with a distance of 22.48 meters.

Sophomore Autumn Hair won the triple jump with a mark of 10.24 meters and placed second in the long jump with a leap of 4.93 meters. Senior Grace Yee, the newly named University Athletic Association Athlete (UAA) of the Week, won the pole vault by clearing 3.39 meters.

Rounding out the field events, senior Rebecca Fortner won the high jump by clearing 1.51 meters.

First-year Emmalyn Lindsey ran a career-best time of 12:03.15 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to place third among all runners, but first for those eligible for team scoring. Sophomore Rose Ciriello placed second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:02.38 while first-year Joanna Baranowski was second in both the 100-meter hurdles in 17.01 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.90 after clearing a career-best 2.94 meters in the pole vault.

In the 100-meter dash, sophomore Clair Yuan placed second in 13.66, as junior Sarah Cook won the 800-meter run in 2:20.73 with senior Ariel Tian placing second with a time of 2:25.29. Cook later took second in the 200-meter dash in 27.16.

Carnegie Mellon will travel to New Wilmington, PA to participate in the Westminster College Invitational on Friday and Saturday, April 7–8.