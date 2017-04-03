Jared Moore breaks record in Tartan Quad Meet victory

The Carnegie Mellon men’s track and field team hosted the annual Carnegie Mellon Quad Meet on Saturday, April 1.

The Tartans won first place with 227.5 points. Penn State Behrend placed second with 186 points.

Sophomore Jared Moore’s performance highlighted the day, as he recorded a school record time of 8:41.63 to win the 3,000-meter run.

Moore’s school record as well as a stadium record just beat out sophomore William Mitchell in the race. Mitchell finished in 8:42.01. Senior Curtis Watro won the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:44.88.

Junior Eloy Fernandez won the triple jump with a mark of 12.63 meters while first-year Dhroovaa Khannan was second with a leap of 12.56 meters.

Senior Matthew Seifu placed second in the long jump with a season-best mark of 6.19 meters.

Junior David Trzcinski earned a second-place finish in the shot put with a season-best mark of 13.77 meters with sophomore Kenny Sladick placing third with a mark of 13.68 meters.

Junior Jacob Schofel won the hammer throw with a toss of 52.08 meters while Sladick was second with a mark of 44.92 meters.

In the discus, Schofel took second with a career-best throw of 43.28 meters while Sladick also recorded a career-best throw of 41.90 meters to place third.

Sophomore Reed Farber took the top place in the high jump by clearing 1.84 meters to match his outdoor best, as senior Don Boyer tied for second after clearing 1.74 meters.

Boyer also competed in the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles, winning the shorter distance in 15.78 seconds and the long distance in 56.52 seconds.

Senior Owen Norley led a sweep of the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:01.71. Sophomore Mark Moody was second in 4:08.96 while first-year Liam Walsh was third in 4:13.48.

Junior Jonathan Perry took second in the 400-meter run in a season-best 51.68 before sophomore Isaac Mills won the 800-meter run in 1:54.99.

Carnegie Mellon will travel to New Wilmington, PA to participate in the Westminster College Invitational on Friday and Saturday, April 7–8.