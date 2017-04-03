The King and I

Tuesday April 4 – Sunday April 9

Benedum Center

237 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Tickets At: www.trustarts.org

Come check out this Tony Award winning musical that tells the story of the King of Siam and British teacher, Anna Leonowens. The story takes place in 1860s Bangkok, and includes a beautiful score, with numbers such as "Shall We Dance," "Something Wonderful," and "Getting to Know You." Catch this exquisite show throughout the week at the Benedum Center.

Boom

April 5 & 6: 8–10 p.m.

April 7: 4–6 p.m., 8–10 p.m.

Purnell Center for the Arts

Tickets at: http://drama.cmu.edu/

The School of Drama presents a quirky story of happy circumstances, homosexuality, and creation theory in Boom. The story follows Jules, who has determined when the world will end, and Jo, who finds himself stuck with Jules in an underground research lab.

Collaborators

Friday April 7

Quantum Theatre

6500 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Tickets at: quantumtheatre.com

Quantum Theater brings you Collaborators, a hilarious production featuring some unexpected historical figures. Prepare to plunge in 1938 Russia and see Jospeh Stalin and Mikail Bulgakov take the stage. Catch the opening night this Friday, followed by a champagne reception. You can also catch any of the featured performances, including a Q&A with the cast and team (April 9), and "Quantum on the Couch," where Dr. David Orbison of the Pittsburgh Psychoanalytic Center, will be hosting a session discussing the psychology of the characters (April 22). The show will run from April 7–30 and a full event calendar can be found at www.quantumtheatre.com.

Spark the Movement Showcase

Friday April 7

7:30–9:30 p.m.

Rangos Ballroom

Tickets at: carnegiemellontickets.universitytickets.com

This truly unique showcase will feature art about contemporary social issues relevant to both the campus and greater Pittsburgh communities. The showcase will include both visual and performance art, and aims to provide a medium for students to connect with the issues that affect our lives. This event is brought to you by the Division of Student Affairs, ACS Scholars, and Holleran Scholars, and is free for everyone.

Mosaic Conference on Gender

Saturday April 8

8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Carnegie Mellon University

"______ Woman Matter" is the theme for Carnegie Mellon's Annual Mosaic Conference on Gender. The conference addresses issues such as sexuality, identity, and gender-based violence, in a way that is inclusive of people of all races, fields, sexual orientations, and identities. The event will feature a keynote address by Angelica Ross, and will be incorporating feminism as an intersectional entity. The link for registration can be found on the event's Facebook page.

2017 Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival

April 7–13

4115 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15201

Tickets at: http://jffpgh.org/

Row House Cinema is bringing you the second Annual Japanese Film Festival, that will include Japanese films old and new, and of all genres. Check out some truly iconic films, including Samurai Cat, Harakiri, Sailor Moon: The Movie, and the 2014 restoration of Ghost In The Shell.