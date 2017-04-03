Crime and Incident

Warrant Arrest/Possession of a Controlled Substance

March 23, 2017

University Police responded to Fifth Avenue after receiving a report of two women fighting. One of the women had an active warrant for her arrest and was placed into custody. She was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The woman was transported to the Allegheny County Jail where additional charges were filed against her.

Theft of Bicycle

March 24, 2017

Two Carnegie Mellon students reported that their bicycles were unlawfully removed from the Fairfax Annex lobby and the bicycle racks outside Morewood Gardens. An investigation is ongoing.

Alcohol Amnesty

March 25, 2017

University Police responded to Mudge House and Stever House after receiving reports of intoxicated students. Two Carnegie Mellon students were provided with medical attention. All criteria of Alcohol Amnesty were met and no citations were issued.

Underage Drinking

March 25, 2017

University Police responded to Mudge House and Stever House after receiving a report of intoxicated students. A Carnegie Mellon student was provided with medical attention and was issued a citation for underage drinking.

Theft of Laptop

March 26, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student's laptop was unlawfully removed from Baker Hall. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Sign

March 28, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon staff member reported that a sign was unlawfully removed from Cyert Hall. An investigation is ongoing.

Harassment

March 29, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that she was harassed by construction workers who were working near Shady Oak apartments. An investigation is ongoing.

Suspicious Activity

March 29, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student was contacted by an unknown male who stated that he was employed by the FBI. He claimed that the student owed money and that a warrant had been issued for her arrest.