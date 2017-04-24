Horoscopes
The signs as Carnival after-effects
March 21 - April 19
Those fried oreos and funnel cakes will haunt your dreams (and workouts) for weeks to come.
Apr. 20 - May 20
That Holi dye in your hair will totally come out... you hope.
May 21 - June 21
Today is the day to try one of those super gross hangover cures you always hear about.
June 22 - July 22
Carnival is over and it's back to preparing for finals! Wait, why are you crying?
July 23 - Aug. 22
Seeing Heathers over the weekend is making you want to start wearing scrunchies again.
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
You don't even remember how much food you ate this weekend. No regrets, Virgo!
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
Naps have never felt so good, Libra. Invest some time in a really good post-carnival nap.
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
Maybe you should start taking random vowels out of your name so you can be cool like NGHTMRE.
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
Don't worry, we won't tell anyone you're afraid of carnival rides.
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
There's nothing like carnival to confirm your suspicions that coffee is at least a little bit magical.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
Gym? Fitness? You haven't heard those words in years...
Feb. 19 - March 20
The urge to skip your first class of the morning is overpowering. Be strong, Pisces!