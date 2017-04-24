The Maine at Stage AE

Monday, April 24

6:30–11 p.m.

Stage AE

400 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com

The Arizona-based rock band will be visiting Pittsburgh this week to kick off their The Lovely, Little, Lonely World Tour. Their latest album Lovely Little Lonely was released on April 7 this year, and include the hit tracks "Don't Come Down" and "Bad Behavior." The show will also feature The Mowgli's and Beach Weather as accompanying acts.

The Three Musketeers

Tuesday, April 25–Saturday, April 29

The Philip Chosky Theater

Carnegie Mellon University

Tickets and info available at: drama.cmu.edu/box-office

The School of Drama brings you the classic tale of Arthos, Parthos, and Aramis with a twist. This adaptation brings with it a gender-bent society where women hold the same power as men, and are just as active on the fronts of both love and war. Get ready for adventure during this show, already proven to be a hit over the past week's performances.

NAT 28 at CMU Convocation

Thursday, April 27

1:30–2:30 p.m.

Kresge Theater, College of Fine Arts

Carnegie Mellon University

Info available at: www.nat28.org

NAT 28, a group of artists from around Pittsburgh, are coming to Carnegie Mellon to perform in a free concert. The performance will feature both solo and small chamber works from a variety of composers. Many members of the ensemble are a part of the larger Carnegie Mellon community, so this performance is sure to be something special.

What Do We Know?

Friday, April 28

6–8 p.m.

Miller Gallery

Carnegie Mellon University

What Do We Know? is the title of this year's School of Architecture's Senior Thesis Exhibition. While the exhibit will be open for viewing from the 27th to the 29th, a welcome exhibition will be held this Friday, with project reviews being held throughout the day on both Friday and Saturday. This event is free and open for all to see. For a full list of projects, click here.

String Theory and Flute Choir in Schenley Plaza

Saturday, April 29

4–5 p.m.

Schenley Plaza

Join Carnegie Mellon's All University Orchestra for String Theory and Flute Choir under the tent at Schenley Plaza. The afternoon has been made possible through collaboration between the ensemble and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. This event is free to all. In case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, April 30.

Welcome To Night Vale

Sunday, April 30

6–10:30 p.m.

Byham Theater

101 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA

Tickets available at: trustarts.org

Delve into the world of Night Vale, where darkness is stirring and mystery is afloat. This twice-monthly podcast includes everything from weather updates to announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police. The show will also feature music by Disparition and special musical guest Erin McKeown.