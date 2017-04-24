Professor Morgan and Klatzky have been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Roberta Klatzky, the Charles J. Queenan Professor of Psychology at Carnegie Mellon, and M. Granger Morgan, the University and Hamerschlag Professor of Engineering, have been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. They will now join 22 other Carnegie Mellon members also elected to the Academy.

“The American Academy serves the nation as a champion of scholarship, civil dialogue, and useful knowledge,” as stated on its website. “As one of the country’s oldest learned societies and independent policy research centers, the Academy convenes leaders from the academic, business, and government sectors to respond to the challenges facing the nation and the world.”

Klatzky is famous for examining the relationship between human perception and action. She investigates sensory and symbolic modalities in real and virtual environments. Her research has been instrumental to the development of telemanipulation, image-guided surgery, navigation aids for the blind and neural rehabilitation. She became interested in perception while studying math at the University of Michigan. She believes that her background in math has been invaluable, especially as it applies to her work with her collaboration with researchers in engineering and the life sciences.

Morgan holds positions in the Engineering and Public Policy (EPP) Department, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, and Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy. He also serves as co-director of the Center for Climate and Energy Decision Making and the Electricity Industry Center. He was the founding head of the EPP Department for 38 years and was the founding director of the Wilton E. Scott Institute for Energy Innovation.

Morgan’s research focuses on problems in science, technology and public policy. He places particular focus on energy, environmental systems, climate change and risk analysis. His work involves developing methods to characterize and treat uncertainty in quantitative policy analysis.

“In a tradition reaching back to the earliest days of our nation, the honor of election to the American Academy is also a call to service,” said Academy President Jonathan F. Fanton. “Through our projects, publications, and events, the Academy provides members with opportunities to make common cause and produce the useful knowledge for which the Academy’s 1780 charter calls.”

Klatzky, Morgan, and the rest of the new members to the Academy will be inducted on Oct. 7 in Cambridge, MA.