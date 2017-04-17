Women's Tennis defeats UAA rivals before championship

The 12th-ranked Carnegie Mellon women’s tennis team won its third straight match when it topped 15th-ranked University Athletic Association (UAA) rival Johns Hopkins University, 7–2, on Sunday, April 9 at home. The Tartans improved to 14–6 for the season while the Blue Jays fell to 9–4.

The pair of first-years Vinaya Rao and Courtney Ollis put the Tartans ahead 1–0 with an 8–2 victory at second doubles.

After senior Nicholle Torres and junior Cori Sidell fell 8–6 at first doubles, sophomore Jamie Vizelman and junior Katie Lai pulled out a 9–7 win at third doubles.

Vizelman was first to finish singles play when she won 6–1, 6–1 at third singles. Rao gave the Tartans a 4–2 lead with a 6–1, 6–2 victory at fourth singles before Lai earned match point at sixth singles with a 6–4, 6–4 win.

Also earning victories for the Tartans was Sidell at second singles, 6–3, 6–2, and Torres at first singles, 6–2, 3–6, 6–3.

The Tartans hosted 19th-ranked UAA rival Case Western Reserve University on Saturday, April 15 in their last regular season contest of the semester.

The Tartans prevailed by an 8–1 score to advance to 15–6 on the season while the Spartans fell to 15–4.

The second doubles team of Rao and Ollis gave the Tartans a 2–1 advantage after winning their match by a 9–7 score.

Ollis and Lai worked quickly through their singles matches with Ollis winning 6–0, 6–0 at sixth singles and Lai winning 6–1, 6–1 at fifth singles.

Torres secured the match’s victory for the Tartans when she won 6–1, 3–6, 6–2 at first singles.

The Tartans won a six singles matches with Sidell winning 7–6, (7–2), 6–1 at second singles, Vizelman winning 6–7 (2–7), 6–1, 1–0 (10–3) at third singles, and Rao winning 6–3, 3–6, 7–6 (7–5) at fourth singles.

The Tartans will next compete in the 2017 UAA Women’s Tennis Championship, which begins on Thursday, April 20. The quarterfinal matchups will be announced next week.