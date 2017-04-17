Sports Briefs

Women’s Track & Field

The Carnegie Mellon women’s track and field team competed at both the Walsh University Invitational and the Bucknell University Invitational on Saturday, April 15. Senior Grace Yee topped her own school record in the pole vault, while junior Kiersten Chuc broke a 10-year-old mark in the hammer throw. Six other career-best marks were achieved by teammates.

At Walsh, first-year Emmalyn Lindsey placed third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:21.50. First-year Rachel Reolfi finished fourth in the 1,500-meter run in a career-best 4:52.60. First-year Joanna Baranowski ran the 400-meter hurdles in 1:08.47 to place fourth.

In the field events at Walsh, Chuc heaved the hammer 47.27 meters, besting Becky Metler’s 2007 record to finish fifth in the event. In the pole vault, Yee cleared a school record 3.70 meters while placing second. First-year Michelle Karabin placed fourth in the pole vault after clearing 3.45 meters. Junior Sarah Miholer and Baranowski both achieved career bests in the pole vault when Miholer cleared 3.30 meters to place sixth and Baranowski topped 3.00 meters to place seventh.

Sophomore Alexa Barriero threw the javelin a career-best 34.31 meters and placed third at Walsh.

Graduate student Erin Persson finished third in the 1,500-meter run at Bucknell in a career-best time of 4:41.53 while junior Sarah Cook also ran a career-best time for the day in the 800-meter run when she crossed in 2:13.03.

The Tartans will next compete at the University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. The meet will be hosted by the University of Chicago.

Men’s Track & Field

The Carnegie Mellon men’s track and field team took part in the Walsh University Invitational and the Bucknell University Invitational on Saturday, April 15. The team racked up a solid number of career-bests.

Senior Don Boyer turned in two career-best times at Bucknell. The senior placed third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.01 while recording a time of 15.28 in the 110-meter hurdles for his second career-best time.

Sophomore Isaac Mills also turned in a career-best time at Bucknell, as he crossed the finish line with a time of 1:53.11 in the 800-meter run. Seniors Curtis Watro and Owen Norley ran season-best times with Watro running the 300-meter steeplechase in 9:19.62 and Norley crossing in 3:52.12 in the 1,500-meter run.

At Walsh, sophomore Mark Moody won the 1,500-meter run with a career-best time of 3:59.48. Junior Evan Larrick and sophomore Cam Wilkerson each recorded third place finishes. Larrick ran a career-best time of 1:55.12 in the 800-meter run while Wilkerson crossed in 57.74 in the 400-meters hurdles, also a career-best.

Junior Eloy Fernandez finished second in the triple jump after recording a career-best mark of 13.54 meters. Junior Tommy Mansfield cleared the bar at 4.46 meters in the pole vault to place second.

Junior Jacob Schofel threw the hammer 52.49 meters for a fourth-place showing.

The men will join women’s track and field in competed in the UAA Championships on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. The meet will be hosted by the University of Chicago.

Men’s Golf

In the closing round of the 2017 Carnegie Mellon Spring Shootout, the Carnegie Mellon men’s golf team carded a 294 to end the event with a 595 (301–294) on Sunday, April 9 to win the nine-team event. The two-day, 36-hole event was held at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo, Pennsylvania. The win marks the Tartans’ third straight on the 6,516-yard, par-70 course at the annual Shootout.

Junior Nikhil Mohan claimed individual medalist honors with a five-over par 145 after carding rounds of 73 and 72. Sophomore Patrick Tan tied for fifth in a field of 49 golfers with a 148 (75–73).

Senior George Qian and junior Adrian Del Bosque ended the 36-hole event with a 155. Qian carded rounds of 76 and 78 while Del Bosque fired rounds of 83 and 71. Senior Brad Jennette finished a stroke behind with a 155 (77–78).

The Tartans had two individuals play in the invitational, as senior Alexander Pomerantz shot a 153 (76–77) and sophomore Nicholas Moreno carded a 154 (80–74).

Women’s Golf

The Carnegie Mellon women’s golf team continued play at the Carnegie Mellon Spring Shootout Sunday, April 9 at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo, PA. The Tartans carded a team score of 313 on Sunday to win the 36-hole event with a 631 (318–313) on the par-72, 5,863-yard course.

The Tartans’ team score of 313 on Sunday topped the school record for the lowest round while the 631 set the school record for the lowest two-round score.

First-year Lavonca Davis and junior Summer Kitahara both shot identical rounds of 77 and 78 to finish with a 155. The two Tartans participated in a playoff for individual medalist honors with Davis winning on the second hole of a sudden death playoff with a birdie putt on hole one after both golfers birdied hole 18.

First-year Yedin Lui tied a personal-best round of 77 on Sunday to end the shootout with a 159 (82–77). Sophomore Carly Jordan carded a 162 (82–80) while junior Emma Hoskins shot a 179 (89–90).

Carnegie Mellon had three individuals enter the invite. Junior Isabelle Tseng carded a 167 (87–80), with her score of 80 on Sunday being a career-best round. First-year Sanchi Gupta finished with a 175 (91–84) and junior Ginger Glass shot 198 (100–98). Gupta’s round of 84 on Sunday was also a personal best.

Men’s Tennis

The seventh-ranked Carnegie Mellon men’s tennis team defeated previously unbeaten and 20th-ranked Johns Hopkins University, 5–4, on Sunday, April 9 at home. The Tartans improved to 15–7 on the year while the Blue Jays fell to 7–1.

Johns Hopkins held a 2–1 lead after doubles play with the no. 3 pair of senior Kenny Zheng and first-year Michael Rozenvasser winning 8–5 for the Tartans.

The Tartans earned the first singles point after Mike Buxbaum had to retire at first singles due to an injury.

Johns Hopkins went back up one when Jeremy Dubin outlasted Rozenvasser in three sets at second singles.

Sophomore Chaz Downing and senior Kiril Kirkov finished at the same time with victories at third and sixth singles giving the Tartans a 4–3 advantage. Downing rallied to win 1–6, 6–1, 7–6 (7–2) while Kirkov won 7–6 (7–4), 6–3.

The Blue Jays then tied the match at fifth singles when Emerson Walsh won a three-set match against sophomore Vayum Arora, 7-6 (7–4), 1–6, 6–4.

The final point was earned by Zheng for Carnegie Mellon when he rallied from a set down to win in three sets, 6–7 (0–7), 7–5, 6–3.

The Tartans will next take to the court for game action on Friday, April 21 in the quarterfinal round of the UAA Championship in Altamonte Springs, FL.