Horoscopes
The signs as Carnival personalities
March 21 - April 19
You've just finished up all your assignments, and you're free to explore all of what Carnival has to offer. Be proud of what you've accomplished and have a great weekend.
Apr. 20 - May 20
You're looking forward to all the food that this weekend has to offer, and you're destined to find the Carnival food that speaks to your soul. Keep a sharp eye out.
May 21 - June 21
You have no plans, but that's okay! Take a break from your usually busy schedule to meet up with friends that you haven't had a chance to hang out with in a while.
June 22 - July 22
You've been contemplating riding the rides for a while, but have been scared off by rumors of their "jankiness". But this is the year. Grab that wristband and realize the adrenaline rush that you've been craving.
July 23 - Aug. 22
Time to see EVERYTHING that's going on. You've got your weekend all mapped out, and you're ready to take in everything that Carnival has to offer.
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
You have a feeling it's going to rain, and are planning out your clothes appropriately. You're all set to snicker at those muscle tanks while you've got your raincoat on hand.
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
Four day weekend? Time to sleep! You're not planning to get up any earlier than noon this Carnival.
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
The Carnival music is speaking to your soul, and you've got your playlist stacked with tunes to prep. Getting as close to the stage as possible during the concert? No problem.
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
Finally, some time to catch up on the work you've had piling up this semester. There's plenty of Netflix that you need to catch up on as well. This weekend is going to be a breath of fresh air. Or not, since you probably won't leave your dorm.
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
No classes? Time to explore Pittsburgh. You've already started browsing the web for places to visit and cool things to do on a weekday in Pittsburgh.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
Time to go home (if your parents will have you).
Feb. 19 - March 20
You've been on a mission to win that big stuffed animal for a while now, and this is the weekend when its finally going to happen. Who cares if its full of stiff foam? It's the victory that matters.