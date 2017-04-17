Carnival Concert: NGHTMRE with San Holo

With past AB concerts bringing in artists such as Walk The Moon, The Black Keys, and Matt and Kim, this years' Spring Carnival concert is breaking with the past and bringing two underdogs of the House scene to campus.

Los Angeles based DJ Tyler Mareny, known by the stage name NGHTMRE, is coming to Pittsburgh right after he makes a stop at the Thingyan Music Festival in Myanmar. Mareny, who has been active since 2014, was born in Stamford, Conneticut, and grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. An alum of Elon University and Icon Collective Music Production School, Mareny started his career making remixes of renowned artists such as Skrillex. Incidentally, NGHTMRE's recognition began to flourish when Skrillex himself played one of NGHTMRE's original tracks. Now the artist is touring music festivals around the world, playing original and remixed tracks, mostly within the genres of trap and house music. NGHTMRE's music carries a deep, perpetuating, vibrating undertone to it, with obscured vocals and a rumbling base.

Since rising to fame, NGHTMRE has released an EP and collaborated with artists from throughout the EDM industry including, Flux Pavillion, Zeds Dead, and Dillon Francis.

His accompanying act for the evening, San Holo, the stagename of Sander van Dijck, hails from the Netherlands, and has released music through some of the same labels that NGHTMRE has, including Monstercat. Van Dijck's journey began at Codarts University of the Arts, after which he ghost produced for DJs around the Netherlands. His solo career took flight soon after, and gave rise to a mix of remixes and original productions. San Holo has since been making his mark on the EDM realm, with his first EP, Cosmos, making its way to the Top 100 Electronic list on iTunes.

We asked around, and not a lot of people on campus have heard of either act. With that in mind, here are some song reccomendations to get prepped for the concert.

What To Listen To Until Carnival:

1. "Light" — San Holo

2. "We Rise" — San Holo

3. "Fly (Original Mix)" — San Holo

4. "Old Days" — Yellow Claw, San Holo

5. "Hold Fast (feat. Tessa Douwstra)" — San Holo, Tessa Douwstra

6. "Limelight (NGHTMRE Remix)" — Just A Gent, NGHTMRE

7. "GUD VIBRATIONS" — NGHTMRE, SLANDER

8. "Need You" — Dillon Francis, NGHTMRE

9. "Burn Out" — NGHTMRE

10. "Superstar (feat. Krewella) — Pegboard Nerds, NGHTMRE, Krewella

Listen Here

This year's Spring Carnival concert will take place on the cut, on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m, with the rain location stationed at Wiegand Gymnasium. Since this is likely to be a rainy Carnival, be sure to get your free tickets online soon, before they sell out. Your Carnegie Mellon ID will be required at the door.