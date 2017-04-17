Carnival Recommendations

Buggy Races and Showcase

Showcase: Thursday, April 20, 12–2 p.m., Weigand Gymnasium

Races: Flagstaff Hill; Friday, April 21, 8 a.m.–12 p.m. and Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Every year, buggy teams from around campus gather for a race to the finish at Flagstaff Hill. The heats take place Friday, with the finals on Saturday morning. Carnegie Mellon has a rich history of buggy racing, and over time they’ve developed into highly streamlined vehicles, steered by one individual and pushed by many others. If you don’t have the energy to get up in the morning, definitely check out the buggies at the buggy showcase.

FRZY

Where: Tennis Court Amphitheater

When: Thursday, April 20, 8:45–10 p.m.

The local Pittsburgh rapper will be performing on campus this Thursday, as a part of the Carnival celebrations. After winning numerous competitions and touring with artists such as Naughty by Nature, FRZY released his debut album God King Slave in 2016, and has stayed true to his roots in the Steel City. Be sure to check him out!

Mobot Races

Where: Hamerschlag Mall

When: Friday, April 21, 12 p.m.

Ever wonder what those white waving lines on the paths leading up to Hamerschlag were for? Come out to the Annual Mobot Races on Friday! The award ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in Rashid Auditorium.

Comedy Show

Where: Tennis Court Amphitheater

When: Friday, April 21, 1:30 p.m.

In the past, the Carnival Comedy Show has seen the likes of greats such as Thomas Middleditch and Kumail Nanjiani. This year's carnival will feature a change of pace. This carnival is the first annual Carnival Comedy Showcase, with six comedians in one show. The lineup will be announced soon, so be sure to check in here. The show will be sure to tickle your funny bone.

Holi

Where: Hamerschlag Mall

When: Saturday, April 22, 12–3 p.m.

Celebrate the festival of colors with CMU OM. Every year, this event brings hundred of students out to the Hamerschlag Mall for an afternoon of music, food, and color play. The theme this year is 24Kolor Magic, a play on the popular Bruno Mars song. Tickets are available at here, and include food, and if you order soon enough, a white t-shirt for you to stain to your heart’s desire. Holi colors can be purchased at the event for $1.

Wilkins Block Party

Where: Veterans Pavilion, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15260

When: Saturday, April 22, 12–8 p.m.

With proceeds this year going to the American Civil Liberties Union, the Wilkins Block party is an amazing was to spend Saturday afternoon. This year's party will feature artists including Beauty Slap, Memphis Hill, and Spacefish, along with food trucks and a great crowd. If you love music and you love seeing people come together, we hope to see you there.

Spring Carnival Concert

Where: The Cut

When: Saturday, April 22, 7–10 p.m.

The carnival concert this year will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. on the cut. The artists this year are NGHTMRE and San Holo, and it promises to be an event to remember. The carnival concert, more than anything, is a time for the campus community to get together and let loose, with music and (hopefully) beautiful weather. It’s free for all students and definitely worth the experience.

Rides and Games

Where: The Cut

When: All weekend

What would a carnival be without rides? Carnegie Mellon’s Carnival is no different. Buy individual tickets or a day pass and check out the classic Ferris Wheel, and a variety of other zany rides to make your weekend special. Don't forget to check out some classic carnival games such as balloon shooting and try your luck to win some prizes.

Booths and Vendors

Where: The Cut and CFA Parking Lot

When: All weekend

Organizations from all over campus take the months leading up to carnival to carefully plan and craft one and two-story booths for carnival-goers to visit. Many of these booths include games and intricately detailed decorations that impress visitors year after year and make up the heart of Carnival. Be sure to make your way over to the CFA lot to explore the “Timehop” theme booths this year, and check back here next week to see which booths take home awards for exceptional craftsmanship. Hungry? Some of these booths, along with vendors across the cut, will be selling everything from deep fried Oreo cookies to funnel cake.

Scotch'n'Soda presents: *Heathers*

Where: Cohen Center, Rangos Ballroom

When: April 20, 7 p.m, April 21, 7 p.m. and 11 p.m, April 22, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

One of the annual highlights of Carnival is the S'n'S musical. This year, the musical of choice is Heathers, which is probably best described as a classic '80s teen romance, at least until things start blowing up — both literally and figuratively. We recommend the 11 p.m. show if you want a hilarious and delightful experience, and any other show if you want a quiet audience. Tickets are $5 with student ID. Make sure to get your tickets ahead of time, because last year the shows sold out!

Other things to watch out for:

Throughout the afternoon on both Friday and Saturday, be sure to take rounds of the Carnival Tent. Keep an eye out for activities such as Henna Tattoo, a Silent Disco, Face Painting, and Balloon Art. There will also be events held throughout the day at the Tennis Court Amphitheater, including a wide range of student musical performances.