Collecting Legacies — Titans in Tandem

Tuesday, April 18

7–9 p.m.

The Frick Pittsburgh

7227 Reynolds St, Pittsburgh, PA

Tickets available at: http://www.thefrickpittsburgh.org/

For just $20, you can get the opportunity to reflect on the legacies of Helen and Henry Clay Frick, along with the greater collections of the Frick Museum. The museum was set up in the home of 19th century industrialist Henry Clay Frick and his wife, and houses collections from throughout the family's lifetime in Pittsburgh. This lecture and discussion series is a great opportunity to get the most out of the museum, and get a taste of Pittsburgh history.

Third Thursday

Thursday, April 20

8–11 p.m.

Carnegie Museum of Art

Tickets at: tickets.carnegiemuseums.org

The CMOA is celebrating Michelle Williams and her bold, unique work from over the last ten years. This Thursday will include the unveiling of a whole new series of Williams' work and opportunities to immerse oneself in the contemporary arts. Come through for drawing activities, music from AFROHEAT!, and the final hours of the Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion exhibit. Check out the website for a full list of activities.

Why Culture Matters: Expert Panel on Inclusion in STEM

Friday, April 21

1–2:30 p.m.

McConomy Auditorium, Cohon University Center

Tickets at: www.alumni.cmu.edu

In the fast pace of the modern workplace, crucial cultural issues are often swept under the carpet. This panel, brought to us by INI, will involve leaders from STEM talking about the importance of culture and inclusion in STEM. Speakers will include Carnegie Mellon University CyLab's Dena Haritos Tsamitis, CEO of Alta Associates Joyce Brocaglia, Consultant and Professor Uma Gupta, and President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council Audrey Russo.

Closing Party: *The Very Best Desserts on Plant Earth*

Friday, April 21

5:30–10 p.m.

937 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA

More info at: theverybestdeserts.info

This exhibition features the work of eleven artists, bringing together their unique methods and media, for a truly eclectic experience. This exhibition is courtesy of the 2018 and 2019 Master of Fine Arts candidates. The pieces will be on display until April 23, but this closing party is a great opportunity to check out the pieces, and experience the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's monthly Gallery Crawl.

The Chainsmokers

Saturday, April 22

8–11 p.m.

PPG Paints Arena

1001 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA

Tickets at: ticketnetwork.com/

To commemorate the release of their first full length album Memories: Do Not Open, The Chainsmokers are making a stop in Pittsburgh on their 40-date multi-city concert tour. The Grammy-Award-winning duo has been active since 2012, and have released several chart-topping songs, including "Roses," "Don't Let Me Down," and the summer smash hit "Closer."

Spring Carnival 2017: *Timehop*

April 20–22

Carnegie Mellon University

More info at: springcarnival.org

Music, food, booths, and buggy — we have it all. Spring Carnival is finally here to give you a breath of fresh air before finals. There will also be alumni events throughout the week! To learn more check out the official website and read up on our special Carnival preview issue on pages 11 to 19 of Pillbox.