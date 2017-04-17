Crime and Incident

Driving Under the Influence

April 6, 2017

A University Police Officer observed a vehicle driving at a high speed on South Neville Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and saw that the driver was intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest for DUI and other vehicle code violations.

Criminal Mischief

April 7, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that the vending machine in Donner House was intentionally damaged. An investigation is ongoing.

Underage Drinking

April 7, 2017

University Police responded to Donner House in response to a report about an intoxicated student. The student was provided with medical attention and issued a citation for underage drinking.

Noise Complaint/Underage Drinking/Disorderly Conduct

April 8, 2017

University Police responded to Doherty Apartments for a noise complaint. An investigation found that two Carnegie Mellon students were intoxicated. The students were provided with medical attention and issued citations for underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

Disorderly Conduct

April 8, 2017

A University Police Officer on patrol on Devonshire Road observed three suspicious males. The males were identified as Carnegie Mellon students and were found to be in possession of marijuana. All three students were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Person

April 8, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that she was being followed by a suspicious male from the CVS on Centre Avenue to her apartment on Fifth Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.

Suspicious Person/Disorderly Conduct/False Identification to Law Enforcement

April 10, 2017

University Police responded to Tech Street in response to a report of a male harassing Carnegie Mellon students. Officers made contact with the male who failed to produce identification and provided a false name. He was charged with disorderly conduct and providing false identification to a law enforcement officer.

Odor of Marijuana

April 10, 2017

University Police responded to Webster Hall after receiving a report of an odor of marijuana. Three Carnegie Mellon students were found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. All three students were issued citations for disorderly conduct.