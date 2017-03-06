Sports Briefs

Women’s Tennis

The 12th-ranked Carnegie Mellon women’s tennis team placed fifth at the 2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Team Indoor Championship. This year’s championships were held in Murfreesboro, TN and hosted by Sewanee. On Friday, the Tartans dropped a hard fought 5–4 battle to the 11th-ranked Bears of Washington University in the opening round. Carnegie Mellon fell to 7–3 overall, while the Bears moved to 3–2.

Carnegie Mellon fell behind 3–0 following doubles after the Bears top tandem pulled out a 9–8 win over Carnegie Mellon due to senior Nicholle Torres and junior Cori Sidell.

Washington took victories at numbers five and one singles to seal the win before Carnegie Mellon closed out the match with four wins. Sidell won at no. 2 singles by the scores of 6–2, 6–0 over Grace Deering followed by a win from junior Katie Lai at no. 6. Lai defeated Sanjna Tripathy 6–3, 6–4.

Carnegie Mellon’s last two points of the match came at no. 3 and no. 4 singles, as sophomore Jamie Vizelman won 7–5, 6–4 over Kaylan Griffith in the three spot while first-year Vinaya Rao won 7–6, 6–7, and 1–0 (15–13) over Brigitte Hodge at no. 4.

On Saturday, the Tartans won both of their matches. The Tartans started the day with a 5–1 win over the University of Mary Washington, ranked 15th, and a 5–2 win over 14th-ranked Johns Hopkins University. Carnegie Mellon is now 9–3 overall.

In the win over Mary Washington, the duo of Rao and first-year Courtney Ollis won 8–4 at second doubles and Vizelman and Lai picked up an 8–3 win at third doubles to give Carnegie Mellon a 2–1 lead heading into singles play.

Senior Nicholle Torres won 6–1, 6–3 at no. 1 singles before Rao won 6–1, 6–4 in the fourth slot to put the Cardinal and Gray ahead 4–1. Vizelman then sealed the win with a 7–6, 6–1 victory at no. 3.

In the fifth-place match against Johns Hopkins, the Tartans once again took a 2–1 advantage into singles. This time, the top doubles tandem of Torres and Sidell won 8–6 and Rao and Ollis won 8–2 at no. 2.

Lai started the scoring off for the Tartans in singles play with a 6–3, 6–4 win at no. 6. Rao won 6–1, 6–4 at no. 4, and Torres clinched the match with another straight set victory at no. 1, winning 7–5, 6–2.

Next up for the Tartans is their spring break trip out west. Their first match will be Friday, March 10 against Whittier College.

Men’s Track & Field

The Carnegie Mellon University men’s track and field team had its distance medley relay team compete at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY on Friday, March 3. The team made the trip to compete for a qualifying spot at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Senior Curtis Watro, sophomore Cam Wilkerson, sophomore Isaac Mills, and senior Owen Norley won the event, finishing in a school record time of 9:59.79. The previous school record was 10:03.72 and was set in 2009.

The winning time currently puts them fourth in the nation with a good chance of making the 2017 NCAA Indoor Track Championships on March 10–11.