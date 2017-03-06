Monday March 6

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures: Roxane Gay

7:30–10:30 p.m.

301 S Craig St, Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Tickets: pittsburghlectures.org/ten-evenings/roxane-gay/

Come listen to author of Bad Feminist and Hunger, talk about her work and inspirations. Gay is also a contributing writer for the The New York Times, and has assembled the iconic collection of Haitian stories, Ayiti. Gay is currently an associate professor of English at Purdue University.

Tuesday March 7

Juicy J at Stage AE

7–11:30 p.m.

Stage AE

400 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Tickets: ticketmaster.com

The Academy Award and American Music Award winner is coming to conquer Stage AE this Tuesday night. Get prepped by revisiting “Dark Horse,” “Gimme Gimme,” “Ballin,” and “For Everybody.”

Tuesday March 7

Steel City Slam

7:45–11 p.m.

Steel City Slam

6001 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Missing out on a little slam poetry in your life? If you have a passion for poems and want to listen in or participate in this incredible event, you’re welcome to sit in, read on the open mic or even compete, if you bring in three 3-minute poems. Prizes are available for the top three competitors.

Thursday March 9

Crash Course: Art from Ancient to Now

6–8 p.m.

Carnegie Museum of Art

4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Tickets: cmoa.org

The Carnegie Museum of Art is bringing you incredible scholars to talk through art through the ages. The first session is this Thursday, and the course will last 12 weeks. What’s more, those who participate gain free access to the museum galleries on the days of their sessions. Visit the website if you’re interested in particular periods, and check out the website for more information.

Friday March 10

Beauty and the Beast After Dark

6–10 p.m.

Carnegie Museum of Natural History

4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Tickets: afterdark.carnegiemnh.org

Take the museum by night, and explore the beauties and the beasts with access to live animals, carriage rides, and cocktails. Belle and Gaston will also be making a guest appearance and will be around to take pictures. Guests must be at least 21 years old to participate.

Saturday March 11

Pittsburgh Composers’ Project

7–9 p.m.

Kelly Strayhorn Theater

5941 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

This event is free for students who bring their IDs along, and open to all who love listening to original compositions that bring people together. The performance will feature three winning compositions from the Composers’ Project 2016-17 submission cycle.