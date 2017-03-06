International news in brief

Malaysia forces North Korean ambassador out

PYONGYANG — The Malaysian government has given North Korea’s ambassador 48 hours to leave the country after he failed to appear at Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Kang Chol was given this request after failing to apologize for several inflammatory statements he made.

After the airport assassination of Kim Jong-nam on Feb. 13, Chol questioned police findings regarding Kim’s assassination. He stated the North Korean people should not trust the Malaysian police investigation, which the Malaysian Foreign Minister denounced.

Source: The New York Times

Sinn Fein nationalist party wins most legislative seats

DUBLIN — After last week’s election, Sinn Fein, Northern Ireland’s main Catholic nationalist party, won 27 of 90 available posts in the Northern Ireland Assembly, marking their highest ever number of legislative seats. Its protestant rivals, which hold the majority, won 28 seats. These results have thrown two decades of peaceful sharing of power into turmoil, forcing these enemies to form a new government or return to direct rule from Britain. This election comes at a time of concern over security checks along Ireland’s border and economic strife after Britain’s planned exit from the European Union.

Source: The New York Times

**Death count at 110 due to drought in Somalia*

MOGADISHU — As of March 5, around 110 people in Somalia have died from famine or diarrhea due to a drought in a two-day span. The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF predicts that the drought could result in up to 270,000 total children suffering acute malnutrition this year due to food shortages. In 2011, the country also faced a deadly famine, which caused the mass starvation of nearly 260,000. “The Somali government will do its best, and we urge all Somalis wherever they are to help and save the dying Somalis,” Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire’s office said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Syrian army takes villages from Syrian militants

AMMAN — The Syrian army has recently made progress in the eastern Aleppo countryside by occupying this territory as they push back against jihadists, regaining water supplies. By taking Islamic State territory south of al-Bab, the army prevents any possible move by Turkey and rebel groups to expand southwards. Advances since 2015 by the Syrian Democratic Forces have pushed the Islamic State from the frontier. Islamic State’s holdings in northwest Syria have been diminished over recent months.

Source: Reuters