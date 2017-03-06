Crime and Incident

Assist Outside Agency/Disorderly Conduct & Public Drunkenness

Feb 23, 2017

An intoxicated male not affiliated with Carnegie Mellon was found laying unresponsive on the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Wilkins Avenue. The male was transported to Allegheny County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness.

Public Drunkenness/Disorderly Conduct/Resisting Arrest/Aggravated Assault

Feb. 23, 2017

An unresponsive male not affiliated with Carnegie Mellon was found lying on the ground near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Neville St. near Neville Apartments. University Police attempted to get him medical attention. The intoxicated male then became aggressive and was arrested and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Harassment

Feb. 22, 2017

University Police responded to the Resnik Cafe after receiving a report of harassment involving two CulinArt employees. An investigation is ongoing.

Alcohol Amnesty

Feb. 24, 2017

University Police responded to the Intramural Field after receiving reports of an intoxicated male. The Carnegie Mellon student was provided with medical attention. Amnesty applied and no citations were issued.

Underage Drinking

Feb. 25, 2017

While on patrol on Margaret Morrison Street, University Police observed an intoxicated female student. The student admitted to consuming alcohol while being under 21 years old. The student received medical attention and was issued a citation.

Carrying False Identification

Feb. 26, 2017

University Police recovered a cell phone from an escort bus and discovered a false ID card along with the phone. A citation was issued.

Theft

Feb. 26, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that her ID was stolen while she was attending a student event at Stever House. An investigation is ongoing.