Blanton and Light promoted to executive leadership positions

Carnegie Mellon University has recently welcomed Angela Blanton and Cathy Light to executive leadership positions. “Both Angela and Cathy have distinguished themselves since last summer while serving the university,” President Subra Suresh stated in an email sent to the university. Both women have formerly worked at the university before assuming their new positions on March 1.

Blanton, the former director of operations in the Finance Division, has been a member of the Carnegie Mellon staff since 2015. In addition to being responsible for the leadership of university business and finance functions, she oversees Audit Services, the Treasurer’s Office, the Controller’s Office, Budget and Financial Planning, Procurement, and Business Systems and Services.

Boasting a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business, she began her career as an electrical engineer with Delphi Automotive and Chrysler. Following this, she worked at PPG Industries and then at PNC Financial Services as a finance manager. Before joining the Carnegie Mellon staff, she had worked her way up to CFO for PNC Financial Services brokerage investment business.

Blanton will now serve as the vice president for finance and chief financial officer for the university.

Light has served as the director of the Office of the President at Carnegie Mellon since 2007. She has a bachelor's degree in business management from Carlow University and will earn her master’s degree in organizational leadership from Robert Morris University this summer. Prior to joining Carnegie Mellon, Light held a variety of management positions with the Institute for Shipboard Education. Her responsibilities included managing global operations, academic field programs, budgeting, and risk management. Light also completed Carnegie Mellon’s inaugural Leadership Academy in 2009.

Light will now serve as secretary of the corporation and chief of staff. In this capacity, she will oversee the Office of the President, coordinating internal and external stakeholder interactions, and support the board of trustees. In addition to this, she will also serve as the point of contact for various constituent groups, planning the President’s and other senior leaders' initiatives relating to internal operations and global external relationships.

President Suresh has expressed his excitement for the promotions stating that both women have “brought energy, skill, and leadership to these critical roles, making strong additions to the university’s executive team.”

President Suresh encourages the community to congratulate Blanton and Light "for their promotions and [thank] them for their leadership and service to Carnegie Mellon University.”