Men’s and Women’s Track and Field win home invitational

The Carnegie Mellon men’s and women’s track and field teams hosted the annual Mini Invitational from March 24–25. Both teams finished in first place out of the five competing teams.

For the men, the Tartans won the event after scoring 283 points, with Allegheny College taking second with 90 points.

The Tartans swept the top three spots in three events throughout the meet. Leading the sweep of the 1,500-meter run was first-year Evan Yukevich with a new meet record time of 3:59.51. Senior Curtis Watro and sophomore Jared Moore placed second and third after crossing in 4:01.77 and 4:02.25.

The 800-meter run saw the Tartans’ second sweep of the top three spots with senior Brady Wilson leading the way with a time of 1:57.60. Sophomore Mark Moody was second with a time of 1:58.47 while first-year Liam Walsh placed third in 1:59.47. Carnegie Mellon then swept the 5,000-meter race with first-year Stephen Law crossing in 15:40.00 to take the top spot. Sophomore Jacob Halasowski crossed next with a time of 15:43.29 followed by sophomore Kevin Cory in 15:44.16. Senior Don Boyer ran to a first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.71 while teammate Matthew Sheh placed third with a time of 16.43. Boyer also won the 400-meter hurdles after crossing in 56.09. Sophomore Cam Wilkerson took second with a time of 58.07.

The 4x100-meter relay team of senior Zach Blonder, first-year Jamie Greenwell, senior Tanguy Dauphin, and senior Jonathan Perry finished second with a time of 44.63. Perry also turned in a second-place showing in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.88. The last running event of the meet saw the Tartans’ 4x400-meter relay team of Wilkerson, Wilson, sophomore Isaac Mills, and senior Owen Norley place first with a time of 3:26.27.

On Friday night, junior Jacob Schofel and sophomore Kenny Sladick finished first and second in the hammer throw both with career-best throws. Schofel recorded a distance of 53.84 meters while Sladick posted a mark of 47.07 meters. The duo turned in another first and second finish on Saturday with throws of 42.63 and 39.69 meters in the discus, both career-best tosses. In the shot put, Sladick and sophomore Julian Nelson placed second and third with throws of 13.84 and 13.81 meters.

Saturday afternoon, junior Tommy Mansfield cleared the bar at 4.46 meters in the pole vault to win the event. Junior Eloy Fernandez won the triple jump with a distance of 13.34 meters and first-year Dhroovaa Khannan took second after jumping 12.79 meters. Sophomore Reed Farber jumped 1.84 meters in the high jump to place first.

For the women, the Tartans won the event after scoring 292 points, with Waynesburg University taking second with 101 points.

On Friday night, junior Kiersten Chuc threw a career-best distance of 45.91 meters in the hammer throw to win the event. Sophomore Alexa Barriero took second after tossing the hammer 36.86 meters, a career-best. Barriero placed third in the javelin on Saturday with a throw of 33.05 meters. Chuc then placed third in the discus with another career-best toss of 34.90 meters on Saturday.

First-year Leah Kendrick led the Tartan sweep in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.74. Senior Summer Farber finished second with a time of 16.82 and first-year Emily Wu placed third after crossing in 17.14. In the 400-meter hurdles, first-year Keegan Barone placed second while Kendrick finished third with times of 1:13.22 and 1:13.65, respectively.

The second sweep for the Cardinal and Gray came in the 800-meter race with sophomore Rose Ciriello leading the way with a time of 2:21.29. Senior Ariel Tian finished second with a time of 2:23.66 while first-year Kate Reilly placed third after crossing in 2:23.83. Junior Sarah Cook set a new meet record in the 400-meter run with a time 57.55 to win the event. Graduate student Erin Persson won the 1,500-meter run with a career-best and meet record time of 4:47.97 while first-year Rachel Reolfi finished second after crossing in 4:57.92. In the 5,000-meter race, junior Aparna Alavilli won the race with a time of 18:12.68. Sophomore Debarati Bhanja and senior Jerilyn James earned first and second place points for the Tartans in the 200-meter race. Bhanja crossed in 27.33 with James finishing in 27.46.

The 4x100-meter relay team of sophomores Claire Yuan, Autumn Hair, and Bhanja along with James placed second with a time of 51.88. Yaun and James finished second and third in the 100-meter dash with times of 13.26 and 13.37. Also turning in a first place in the relays was the 4x400-meter team of Bhanja, Ciriello, Tian and Cook with a time of 4:09.24.

In the long jump, Hair and Bhanja finished first and second in the long jump with leaps of 5.08 and 4.97 meters, respectively. Hair won the triple jump with a career-best leap of 10.40 meters and Farber placed second with a mark of 10.19 meters.

The Tartans also turned in a first and second place showing in the pole vault when senior Grace Yee cleared a school record height of 3.68 meters and first-year Michelle Karabin cleared 3.38 meters. Seniors Rebecca Fortner and Emily Swanson tied for first in the high jump after clearing 1.51 meters. It marked a personal-best for Swanson.

The men’s and women’s teams will host the Carnegie Mellon Quad on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.