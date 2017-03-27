Swimming and Diving takes on national championships

The Carnegie Mellon men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed the 2017 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships on March 15–18.

The Tartan men finished in 19th place. Sophomores Mitchell Riek and Gabe Bamforth finished the meet as All-Americans for the second straight year.

On Saturday, Riek swam the 1,650-yard freestyle in a career-best time of 15:35.67 to win his heat and place ninth overall. His finish earned him his second All-America Honorable Mention honor of his career.

Riek also recorded two All-America performances during the championship meet when he finished seventh in the 200-yard butterfly and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Bamforth just missed diving in the consolation finals of the 3-meter diving event Saturday when he was less than three points shy of qualifying 16th. Bamforth did compete in the championship finals of the 1-meter board Thursday and finished eighth to become the first men’s diver in Tartans history to accomplish the feat.

The Tartan women finished their season with a 23rd place finish. Three Tartans earned All-America awards during the four-day meet. Junior Kim Hochstedler was the only Tartan who competed on the final day when she finished the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:21.18, missing an opportunity to swim in the evening finals.

For the meet, first-year Emma Nicklas-Morris became a two-time All-American when she placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medaling (IM) and finished fifth in the 400-yard IM.

Junior Mary St. John got All-America Honorable Mention honors in the 200-yard butterfly by finishing 15th and senior Machika Kaku closed her career with an All-America Honorable Mention performance on the 1-meter diving board with a 12th-place finish.