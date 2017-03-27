Sports Briefs

Women’s Golf

The Carnegie Mellon women’s golf team closed play at the 2017 Jekyll Island Collegiate Sunday, March 19. The Tartans finished sixth with a three-round total of 963 (319–322–322) on the par-72, 5,801-yard course at the Indian Mounds Golf Club on Jekyll Island.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament was comprised of 23 Division III teams, including 10 ranked in the top 25 nationally. The Tartans’ 963 is the best three-round score in the program’s young history.

Junior Summer Kitahara and first-year Yedin Lui led the Tartans, as both finished with a 235 and tied for 11th place individually in a field of 120 golfers. Kitahara had rounds of 81, 77, and 77. Lui carded rounds of 76, 78, and 81.

Sophomore Carly Jordan shot an 80 on Sunday and ended with a 241 (78–83–80) for the three-day event. First-year Lavonca Davis carded three straight rounds of 84 and finished with a 252. Junior Isabelle Tseng shot an 87 on Sunday and ended the tournament with a 278 (98–93–87).

Three individuals for Carnegie Mellon played on the par-72 Oleander Course over the three days. Junior Emma Hoskins carded a 242 (79–81–82), first-year Sanchi Gupta finished with a 274 (92–90–92), and junior Ginger Glass had a 294 (100–99–95).

Men’s Golf

The Carnegie Mellon men’s golf team finished tied for 14th out of 29 teams at the 18th Annual Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational Sunday, March 19. The three-day, 54-hole event was held at the 6,711-yard, par-72 Pine Lakes Course on Jekyll Island and of the 29 teams, 15 are ranked in the top 25 of Division III including three of the top five.

The Tartans finished with a 54-hole team score of 912 after carding a 310 Sunday afternoon. Senior George Qian finished as the team’s top performer over the 54-hole event after carding 219 (70–72–77) and placed tied for 12th individually out of 150 golfers. Sophomore Patrick Tan had a 54-hole score of 227 (78–73–76). Junior Nikhil Mohan carded a 231 (77–75–79), senior Brad Jennette shot a 235 (81–76–78), while junior Adrian Del Bosque ended play with a 249 (85–81–83).

Three individuals for Carnegie Mellon played on the par-72 Oleander Course with sophomore Adrian Berger leading the trio with a 231 (82–75–74) after carding a career-best round of two-over par 74 on Sunday. Senior Ryan Karbowicz finished with a 233 (76–79–78), and senior Alexander Pomerantz fired a 243 (81–81–81).

The Tartans will be back on the links Monday, March 27, when they compete in the two-day Wynlakes Intercollegiate at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club in Montgomery, Alabama.

Men’s Tennis

The seventh-ranked Carnegie Mellon men’s tennis team defeated 33rd-ranked Washington and Lee University on the road Saturday, March 25. The Tartans won, 7–2, to move to 11–7 on the year.

The Tartans led 2–1 after doubles with wins by senior Kenny Zheng and first-year Nicholas Calzolano at third doubles and sophomore Daniel Levine and first-year Mark Prettyman at first doubles. Both won by 8–4 scores.

Prettyman made it 3–1 with a 6–3, 6–3 win at fourth singles before Levine won his number one singles match, 6–4, 6–4, to make it 4–1. Senior Kiril Kirkov earned match point with a 6–2, 6–4 victory at fifth singles. Other wins for the Tartans came from Zheng at third singles, 6–1, 6–4, and senior Kunal Wadwani at sixth singles, 6–4, 4–6, 10–4.

The Tartans will next face 31st-ranked Lewis and Clark College and 25th-ranked Kenyon College on Saturday, April 1 at Kenyon.

Women’s Tennis

The 10th-ranked Carnegie Mellon University women’s tennis team battled 16th-ranked Washington and Lee University on Saturday, March 25 at Washington and Lee. The Generals pulled out a 5–4 home victory to drop the Tartans to 11–6 on the year.

The Tartans held a 2–1 advantage after doubles play when the first-year pair of Vinaya Rao and Courtney Ollis fended off match point for the Generals at second doubles to win 9-7 just ahead of junior Katie Lai and sophomore Jamie Vizelman winning a back-and-forth match at third doubles, 8-6.

Rao was the first to finish singles play as she extended the lead for the Tartans to 3–1 with a 6–1, 6–2 win at fourth singles. The Generals tied the match at three-all with wins at first and fifth singles while both junior Cori Sidell and Vizelman forced a third set in their respective matches. While Sidell fell at second singles, 6–1, 3–6, 6–2, Lai won at sixth singles, 7–6, 6–0 and the score stood at 4–4 with Vizelman left to finish. Vizelman ended up falling the third set of her third singles match, 6–0, 6–7 (8–10), 6–1, giving the Generals the victory.

The Tartans will next face 27th-ranked Lewis and Clark College and 31st-ranked Kenyon College on Saturday, April 1 at Kenyon.