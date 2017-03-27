Horoscopes

Spring has sprung

Julie Sanscartier Mar 26, 2017
Aries
March 21 - April 19

Spring! And, ugh, your ALLERGIES. Take care of yourself, Aries.

Taurus
Apr. 20 - May 20

With warm weather sneaking up fast, it's time for an adventure! Spend some time outdoors, or try your hand at something new.

Gemini
May 21 - June 21

Spring is a great time for remembering how awesome petting zoos are. Because babies. Small, fluffy, animal babies. heart eyes

Cancer
June 22 - July 22

It is now time for really awful Nicholas Cage movies with 10 of your closest self-deprecating friends.

Leo
July 23 - Aug. 22

Go get lost in a city and explore! Just don't, like, die or anything. 'Kay?

Virgo
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

Disney World? Disney World. <3

Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

Inside is safe, but outside is warm! Well, and rainy. Because Pittsburgh. Ok, I take it back. Stay inside and play board games.

Scorpio
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

You April Fools pranks are LEGEN... wait for it... DARY.

Sagittarius
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21

Bees aren't the most friendly and there are a lot of them right now so it's indoor movie time!

Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

Mountains are beautiful, and just begging to be explored. ROAD TRIP!

Aquarius
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18

Visit an aquarium, not just for the fish, but for the pun!

Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20

Beaches are amazing and you should definitely pay one a visit sometime soon.

