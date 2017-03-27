Hunt Library Exhibition: Exquisite Patterns in Nature

March 19 - June 30

Hunt Library

Inspired by the Hunt Institute, this exhibition showcases select pieces from the Institute's own collection and sets them next to pieces inspired by them. Pieces from the permanent collection include both artwork and books, while the inspired pieces were created by students and carefully curated to bring life to the entrance of Hunt.

Carnegie Mellon University Chamber Series

Tuesday, March 28

7:30–10:30 p.m.

Kresge Theatre, College of Fine Arts

Tickets available at music.cmu.edu

Tuesday's performance of the ongoing Carnegie Mellon University Chamber Series, titled Unequivocally Romantic, will include performances by the Carnegie Mellon University Honors Quartet. The pieces being performed are Mendelssohn's String Octet in E-flat Major, op. 20 and Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, op. 44, and as always, will make for an evening of beautiful music performed by some of our very own greatly talented music performance majors.

Daya at Stage AE

Thursday, March 30

7–11 p.m.

Stage AE

Tickets available at ticketmaster.com

From "Hide Away" to "Sit Still Look Pretty," Daya has been churning out hits ever since she rose to fame. The incredible singer also took home the Grammy for Best Dance Recording for "Don't Let Me Down" with the Chainsmokers. Come see the Pittsburgh-based singer perform with special guest Alexx Mack this Thursday at Stage AE.

Stevie Nicks

Friday, March 31

7 p.m.

PPG Paints Arena

Tickets available at ticketmaster.com

The queen of rock and roll is coming to Pittsburgh as a part of her ongoing national tour. Nicks, best known for being both a solo act and the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, released her eighth studio album 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault in 2014, and has since rereleased some of the iconic hits that sealed her place in music history. Check her out this Friday at the PPG Paints Arena.

Greek Sing

Saturday, April 1

5:30–9 p.m.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum

Tickets available at carnegiemellontickets.universitytickets.com

After last year's astounding success, Greek Sing has shifted gears, and is now raising money to benefit Camp Kesem, an organization that supports children whose lives have been touched by cancer. This year's line up will include everything from Disney's Moana and The Little Mermaid, to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Support your friends and this amazing cause, and look out for Greek community members tabling this week.

Carnegie Mellon Co-Opera

Saturday, April 1

7–9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters

Tickets available at music.cmu.edu

This event is free and open to all who wish to commemorate the combined effort of the Pittsburgh Opera, Carnegie Mellon's Master of Arts Management Program, School of Music, and School of Drama. The evening will include three freshly composed operas: My Opera Nemesis, The Woman on the Wall, and ID, please.