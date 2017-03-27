Crime and Incident

Theft of Camera Lens

March 16, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon staff member reported to University Police that an unknown person unlawfully removed a camera lens from the Hunt Library. An investigation is ongoing.

Missing Person

March 18, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported to University Police that she had located a disoriented non-affiliate female on campus. University Police discovered the female was a reported missing person and assisted in reuniting the female with her family.

Underage Drinking

March 19, 2017

A University Police Officer observed an intoxicated male being assisted as he walked along Forbes Avenue. The Carnegie Mellon student was provided with medical attention and was issued a citation for underage drinking.

Harassment

March 19, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that she was harassed on a Greyhound bus while traveling back to the university.

Disorderly Conduct

March 20, 2017

A University Security Officer observed a male smoking marijuana in the Greek Quad. Additional officers arrived and the student was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Theft of Bicycle

March 20, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student's bicycle was stolen from the bike racks near the mall area adjacent to Doherty Hall. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Violence/Simple Assault

March 21, 2017

Two Carnegie Mellon students were placed under arrest for Simple Assault after University Police received a report of a domestic disturbance. They were transported from the Residence on Fifth to the Allegheny County Jail.

Vehicle Damage

March 22, 2017

A University Parking Officer reported to University Police that he damaged a Carnegie Mellon parking vehicle while driving inside of the Gates Garage.

Theft of Shoes

March 22, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon staff member reported that her shoes were stolen from Resnik House. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Jewelry

March 22, 2017

University Police responded to the Cohon Center after receiving a report of a ring that was unlawfully taken from the Graduate Fair. An investigation is ongoing.