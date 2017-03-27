VPF Candidate Profile: Frank Schenk

For sophomore Finance and Statistics major Frank Schenk, the position of Student Body Vice President (SBVPF) is about a lot more than just allocating funds for student organizations. If elected, Schenk hopes to not just be the leader of the Joint Funding Committee (JFC) but to also utilize the role of SBVPF as an executive committee member “to promote and implement initiatives improving the lives of Carnegie Mellon students on an everyday basis.”

A few of these initiatives include increasing “the fiscal literacy of CMU students’ personal finances, expanding locations that accept Dinex and Plaid Cash off-campus (new Chipotle and Orient Express on Forbes), and half-price Ubers Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. to reduce sexual and physical assaults, improve mental health, reduce crime, and reduce drunk decision-making.”

These initiatives, which are more difficult to acheieve, are important to Schenk. While Schenk has not had prior experience in student government, he has held other leadership roles that have helped to prepare him for this position. “In [National Reserve Officers Training Corps] NROTC, I am a mentor to freshmen midshipmen, where I help guide them through the daunting challenges of being not only new to college but also to NROTC.” He is also the social chair of Sigma Phi Epsilon, where he manages the budget and promotes events.

Schenk also hopes to increase awareness of student government: “I have had interest in student government for a while, however, I did not know how to start getting involved. If elected, I want to publicize more how students can start getting involved.” More information on Schenk's campaign can be found at stugov.andrew.cmu.edu/elections.