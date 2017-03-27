VPF Candidate Profile: Gabriela Cach

For fourth-year chemical engineering and engineering and public policy student Gabriela Cach, her experiences both on and off campus have helped to prepare her for the role of Student Body Vice President for Finance (SBVPF). She has previously served as the president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and been a part of the Collaborative Funding Committee. She is currently a member of the Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting (ALPFA) executive board for the Pittsburgh professional chapter and the President’s Multicultural Advisory Council.

If elected, Cach hopes to make the financial process easier for student organizations. “I really resonate with students that display passion for their organizations,” Cach said in an interview with The Tartan. “My vision for this campus is helping students find their outlet within these organizations, and a financial barrier should not be the obstacle to further that Carnegie Mellon student experience.”

She hopes that through the position of SBVPF, she would be able to increase the number of students involved in student organizations. This stems from her own personal experience with SHPE. She explains that “had [she] received more funding, [she] could have taken more members to a professional development conference, which improves the retention rate within SHPE.”

Cach hopes to foster the growth of student organizations through the role of SBVPF. She also hopes to increase diversity and create a financial model for each student organization to determine the best way to allocate funding. More information about Gabby's platform can be found at gabycach2017.com.