Ambalo/Atal Ticket Seeks to Empower Students and Bring CMU Community Together

With Carnegie Mellon University’s Student Government elections approaching, The Tartan spoke with Nikki Ambalo, a candidate for Student Body President, and her running mate, Apeksha Atal.

Ambalo, a senior Mechanical Engineering major, has had extensive leadership experience in the Student Senate, including chairing the Finance, Academic Affairs, and Internal Development committees. Currently, Ambalo serves on the Student Government’s Executive Committee as the Student Senate Chair. During her four years in Student Government, Ambalo has led a variety of reforms. Notably, Ambalo’s work as chair of the Academic Affairs Committee led to a message about mental health being included at the end of the syllabus of every course at Carnegie Mellon.

In addition, Ambalo oversaw the creation of a centralized portal for Student Senate information, such as meeting and office hours times. Ambalo hopes to do the same for the executive branch as Student Body President in order to make Student Government more accessible.

Ambalo seeks to combine her experience as a legislator with Apeksha Atal’s experience as Chief of Staff of a past administration. Atal, a junior studying biology and English, hopes to serve as Student Body Vice President initially, and then transition to being Student Body President after Ambalo graduates at the end of the fall semester.

Currently, Atal represents the Mellon College of Science on the Student Senate’s Internal Development Committee, ensuring that attendance policies are respectful of Senators’ individual backgrounds and circumstances. “We take too much time trying to make assumptions about large groups of people without trying to get to know them,” Atal observed.

Ambalo and Atal frequently mentioned specific groups of Carnegie Mellon students who they wish to assist by serving in Student Government. Ambalo, who hails from The Hague, Netherlands and is a member of the International Student Union, hopes to provide resources to international and multicultural students who “don’t fit neatly into a specific category.”

Atal mentioned the need to help students with mental health issues by supporting student organizations like Active Minds, and also students who are negatively affected by recent changes in national politics. In this last group, Atal highlighted the need to support all members of the Carnegie Mellon community, even those with different opinions and ideas.

A theme that is evident in Ambalo and Atal’s campaign is bringing Carnegie Mellon together. Specifically, they hope to create spaces for Carnegie Mellon students to engage in conversations on tough issues like race, and they hope to establish a council of community leaders to bring marginalized groups’ concerns to their attention. “Our vision for this is to have all the different groups on campus that want representation, want to have their voice heard, want to have conversations about issues that are affecting students… to have the opportunity to sit together in one room.”

More information about candidates Nikki Ambalo and Apeksha Aatal, and all the other candidates for Student Government positions is available on the Student Government elections website.