Sports Briefs

Women’s Tennis

The Carnegie Mellon women’s tennis team, ranked 12th in Division III, hosted Division I Saint Joseph’s University and Division II Slippery Rock University on Saturday, Feb. 4 and won both.

The Tartans started the day with a 5–2 win over Saint Joseph’s before topping Slippery Rock by a resounding 9–0 margin. Carnegie Mellon is now 4–0 overall.

In the Tartans’ 5–2 win over the Hawks, the Tartans earned the doubles point before winning the first four singles matches.

Senior Nicholle Torres and junior Cori Sidell won 6–3 at first doubles while junior Katie Lai and sophomore Jamie Vizelman won 7–5 at third doubles.

Vizelman was the first to finish singles when she won 6–0, 6–3 in the third slot. Torres, playing first singles, then won in straight sets, 6–3, 6–3, before Sidell clinched the match with a 7–5, 6–2 straight set victory at second singles. Lai also recorded a straight set win at six doubles with scores of 6–2, 6–1.

Against Slippery Rock, The Tartans took a 3–0 lead following doubles play. Lai and Vizelman took the first point with an 8–1 win at third doubles.

Shortly following the tandems win at third double, the duo of first-years Vinaya Rao and Courtney Ollis won 8–5 at second doubles. Torres and Sidell fought back from a 7–4 deficit at first doubles to win 9–8.

In singles, the Tartans won all six matches including five in straight sets. First-year Karena Zhang started the scoring off with a 6–2, 6–0 win in the sixth spot. Vizelman won at third singles 6–1, 6–1 to seal the win, followed by a 6–3, 6–1 victory at fifth singles from Ollis.

Torres won a three–set match at first singles, 6–1, 3–6, 10–3, before first-year Vinaya Rao and Sidell won by the identical scores of 6–4, 6–1 at fourth and second singles, respectively.

Carnegie Mellon will host Saint Francis University on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will be held at Alpha Tennis in Harmarville, Pennsylvania.

Men’s Tennis

The No. 7 Carnegie Mellon men’s tennis team welcomed Division I foe Saint Joseph’s University to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Tartans dropped a hard fought battle, 6–1, to the Hawks and are now 3–2 overall.

With Division I scoring in place, one–point is awarded for doubles play. The Tartans second doubles team of senior Kenny Zheng and junior Jeffrey Chen won 6–1, but the Hawks won the team point after taking first and third doubles.

The Tartans earned their loan point in singles play when first-year Robert Levin won at sixth singles, 6–3, 6–4.

Carnegie Mellon will host Walsh University and Saint Francis University on Saturday, Feb. 11. The two matches will be held at The Club Sport and Life in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

Men’s Track & Field

The Carnegie Mellon men’s track and field team competed at the Denison University Bob Shannon Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Tartans won the scored event for the second straight year after tabbing 217 points. Ohio Wesleyan University was second with 103 points. The Tartans won eight events Saturday including a sweep in the mile run.

Senior Curtis Watro led the way in the mile with a meet record time of 4:22.61. First-year Evan Yukevich placed second when he crossed in 4:22.80 followed by first-year Josh Kalapos in third with a time of 4:25.44.

Sophomore William Mitchell won the 3,000-meter run after recording a career-best time of 8:52.55 while sophomore Andrew Harter finished second with a time of 8:53.03.

The Tartans distance runners continued the success in the 5,000-meter run with a first and third place showing. Senior Steven Kool won the event with a time of 15:48.83 and junior Jordan Safer placed third after crossing in 16:16.16.

Senior Owen Norley and junior Evan Larrick finished first and third in the 800-meter run with time of 1:57.82 and 1:59.24. Sophomore Isaac Mills won the 400-meter race in 51.57 and joined senior Don Boyer, Larrick and Norley in the 4x400-meter relay for his second top finish of the day. The relay team crossed in 3:30.36.

Two top places were recorded in the field events with junior Tommy Mansfield winning the pole vault after clearing the bar at 4.25 meters.

Junior Jacob Schofel tabbed the other top finish after a career-best distance of 16.54 meters in the weight throw. Sophomore Kenny Sladick took third in the weight throw with a mark of 14.27 meters.

Sophomore Reed Farber took third in the high jump, as he cleared the bar at 1.80 meters.

The Tartans placed second and third in the triple jump after junior Eloy Fernandez leapt 12.96 meters and first-year Dhroovaa Khannan jumped 12.49 meters.

The Tartans will next compete at the Dragon Invitational hosted by Tiffin University on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Women’s Track & Field

The Carnegie Mellon women’s track and field team competed at the Denison University Bob Shannon Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, and won the nine-team event with 159 points. Overall, the Tartans won five events.

For the third consecutive meet, the program’s pole vault record was set. This time both senior Grace Yee and first-year Michelle Karabin set the mark after each cleared the bar at 3.56 meters. Yee was awarded the judges decision as the winner of the event after clearing the bar on her second attempt while Karabin cleared it on her third.

Senior Sarah Cook won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:24.89 and first-year Kate Reilly won the mile run after crossing in 5:14.96.

First-year Abigail Levine won her first collegiate race after crossing the finish line with a time of 11:07.37 in the 3,000-meter run.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Cook, sophomore Debarati Bhanja, sophomore Rose Ciriello, and senior Ariel Tian placed first in a time of 4:15.86.

Bhanja also placed second in the 400-meter race and third in the long jump. She finished with a time of 1:02.50 in the 400 and jumped 4.88 meters in the long jump. Sophomore Autumn Hair turned in a third place showing in the triple jump with a mark of 10.14 meters.

The Tartans will next compete at the Dragon Invitational hosted by Tiffin University on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Men’s Basketball

The Carnegie Mellon men’s basketball team faced sixth-ranked Washington University on the road Friday night in St. Louis, Missouri. The Tartans fell 93–80 to the Bears and are now 10–9 overall and 4–4 in the University Athletic Association (UAA).

Senior Jack Serbin hit the game’s opening bucket with a jumper off the glass and the Tartans later held an 11–10 lead after a fastbreak layup by junior Ryan Maha with 14:08 showing on the clock. Four minutes later, the Tartans trailed 17–16 after a driving layup by first-year Colin McNeil.

The Bears then scored seven straight and after two free throws by McNeil, watched as a three-pointer went through the net at the shot clock buzzer to push their lead to 26–18.

The lead grew to 16 points by the end of the half with the Bears scoring the final five points following a pair of free throws by senior James Ormond.

The Tartans shot 40.7 percent from the field but surrendered 65.4 percent to the Bears on the defensive end for the half.

McNeil led the Tartans with 10 points at the break as Serbin and senior Chris Shkil were each saddled with foul trouble and held to four points apiece.

An 8–2 run for the Tartans to start the second half cut the deficit to 10 points after a three-pointer by Maha from the top of the key.

The Tartans pulled to within six points three times with half the period still to play but the Bears methodically ran their lead back to 13 on two shots from the foul line with 6:12 left to go.

A jumper by Serbin with one minute to play saw the Tartans trail 87–80 but four free throws sandwiched a layup and the Bears went on for the 93–80 home victory.

Serbin led five players in double figures with 18 points while Maha dropped in 15 points. Shkil followed with 13 points, as McNeil finished with 12 and first-year Zach Howarth scored 11. Serbin and Shkil each pulled down eight rebounds.

The Bears were led by Andrew Sanders who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Kucera recorded a double–double with 10 points and 10 assists while Matt Highsmith contributed 18 points off the bench.

The Tartans will next face Brandeis University at home on Friday, Feb. 10.

Women’s Basketball

The Carnegie Mellon women’s basketball team traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to face the Washington University Bears on Friday, Feb. 3. The Bears, ranked ninth in the nation by D3hoops.com, defended their home court with a 79–69 victory over the 20th-ranked Tartans. The Tartans are now 15–4 overall and 4–4 in the UAA.

Senior Lisa Murphy led the Tartans with her 14th double–double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds. First-year Makayla Filiere scored 15 points for the Tartans while senior Jackie Hudepohl rebounded from a scoreless first half to tally 12 points for the game.

The Tartans trailed 22–19 at the end of the first period, as Murphy led with nine points. The Bears hit five shots from behind the arc and grabbed twice as many rebounds, including six on the offensive end to record seven second–chance points.

The Bears opened the second quarter with a three–pointer, and built a 30–19 lead before Murphy converted a layup off a feed to the post by Hudepohl with 6:47 showing on the clock.

Another 2:42 ticked off the clock before the Tartans scored again on a put–back layup by first-year Laurel Pereira. The Bears built an 18-point lead up until that basket and went on to lead 45–27 at the break.

The Tartans, who shot 53.8 percent in the first quarter, dropped to 35.7 percent for the half, while the Bears connected on 46.3 percent of their attempts.

Four three-pointers by the Tartans in the third quarter helped the visitors cut the deficit to 10 points but a four-point run to close the quarter gave the Bears a 59–45 advantage.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Filiere brought the Tartans back within 10 points, 73–63, with 3:36 to play. Following a Bear turnover, Hudepohl drained a baseline jumper to make the deficit eight but the Bears responded with two buckets inside and went on for the 79–69 win.

The Tartans will next play Brandeis University on Friday, Feb. 10.