Crime and Incident

Harassment

Jan. 27, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon staff member reported that he received a threatening email from an unknown source. An investigation is ongoing.

Defiant Trespass

Jan. 27, 2017

A University Police Officer located an unknown female in Warner Hall who was not permitted to be on university property. The female was arrested and charged with Defiant Trespass.

Disorderly Conduct

Jan. 27, 2017

University Police responded to Mudge House in response to reports of an odor of marijuana. University Police seized all drug paraphernalia and three Carnegie Mellon students were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Underage Drinking

Jan. 28, 2017

A University Security Officer discovered two males in Shady Oak Apartments in possession of alcohol. After a thorough investigation, the Officer was able to determine that the males in question were under the legal drinking age. The students were issued citations for underage drinking.

Public Intoxication

Jan. 28, 2017

A University Police Officer observed an intoxicated male walking on the Cut. The male was not affiliated with Carnegie Mellon and was provided with medical attention before being issued a citation for public intoxication.

Underage Drinking/ Disorderly Conduct

Jan. 29, 2017

A University Police Officer observed an intoxicated Carnegie Mellon male student urinating on the sidewalk of Margaret Morrison Street. The student was provided with medical attention, and was issued citations for underage drinking as well as disorderly conduct.

Alcohol Amnesty

Jan. 29, 2017

University Police responded to Margaret Morrison Apartments after receiving reports of an intoxicated female. The female was later discovered to be a University of Pittsburgh student and was provided with medical attention. Amnesty applied and no citations were issued.

Burglary

Jan. 30, 2017

Two Carnegie Mellon students alerted University Police that several of their personal items were unlawfully removed from their residence in Neville Apartments. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Laptops

Jan. 31, 2017

Two Carnegie Mellon students reported that their laptops were unlawfully removed from the Purnell Center. An investigation is ongoing.