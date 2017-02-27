Tartans find success at UAA Indoor Track Championships

The Carnegie Mellon men’s and women’s track and field teams took part in the 2017 University Athletic Association (UAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday and Sunday. The Tartan men finished in first place and claimed their second ever UAA championship, while the women finished in fifth.

The teams competed against Brandeis University, Case Western Reserve University, Emory University, New York University, the University of Chicago, and Washington University in St. Louis. The competition was hosted at Brandeis University.

The men’s team led the pack after the first day of competition with 39.33 points.

Junior Jacob Schofel was crowned the UAA Champion in the weight throw with a toss of 15.59 meters. Sophomore Kenny Sladick placed second in the weight throw after recording a career-best toss of 15.30 meters.

Three Tartans recorded points in the high jump. Sophomore Reed Farber cleared the bar at 1.89 meters to place second while junior Cameron Smith and senior Don Boyer both cleared the bar at 1.84 meters. Smith was awarded fourth place and Boyer sixth on a judges decision.

Senior Curtis Watro, sophomore Cam Wilkerson, sophomore Isaac Mills, and senior Owen Norley raced to a second-place finish in the distance medley relay with a time of 10:07.18.

Senior Ryan Archer earned points for the Tartans on Saturday on the track after placing fifth in the 5,000-meter run. Archer crossed with an indoor career-best time of 15:05.61.

On Sunday, the Tartans finished the meet with 116.33 points. Junior Tommy Mansfield broke the school record in pole vaulting after clearing the bar at 4.56 meters and placing third.

Two individuals joined Schofel as UAA champions on Sunday following Schofel’s victory in the weight throw on Saturday.

Norley won the mile with a career-best indoor time of 4:13.24 and Watro was victorious in the 3,000-meter run crossing in a career-best 8:28.01. First-year Evan Yukevich ran the mile and placed fourth also with a career-best time of 4:17.65 while sophomore Jared Moore ran to a sixth place finish with a career-best time of 8:37.70 in the 3,000-meter run.

In the 800-meter run, Mills and junior Evan Larrick finished second and third respectively, with times of 1:54.75 and 1:55.12. Senior Don Boyer placed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles after crossing with a career-best time of 7.99.

The 4x400-meter relay team of senior Brady Wilson, Wilkerson, Mills and Norley placed third with a time of 3:25.03.

Junior Eloy Fernandez took third in the triple jump with a career-best mark of 13.22 meters while first-year Fred Dauphin leapt a career-best of 13.20 meters and finished fourth.

In the shot put, Sladick had a toss of 14.42 meters to place second and junior David Trzcinski finished third with a mark of 13.86 meters.

On the first day of competition, the women’s team was tied for third place, having amassed 26 points on the first day of competition.

For the second straight week and fourth time this season, senior Grace Yee set the school record in the pole vault. She cleared the bar on Saturday at 3.77 meters to place second on a judges decision and topped her height of 3.71 meters set last weekend.

In the weight throw, junior Kiersten Chuc earned a career-best toss of 14.90 meters and placed fourth. Sophomores Autumn Hair and Debarati Bhanja earned team points in the long jump, as Hair placed fourth and Bhanja fifth. Hair leapt 5.07 meters while Bhanja jumped 5.06 meters.

Junior Aparna Alavilli ran the 5,000-meter run in a career-best time of 18:08.52 to finish fourth. Also on the track, the distance medley relay team of first-year Rachel Reolfi, junior Sarah Cook, sophomore Rose Ciriello, and first-year Kate Reilly ran to a fourth-place finish with a time of 12:37.92.

The team of Bhanja, junior Jerilyn James, senior Ariel Tian, and Cook turned in a school record time in the 4x400 meter relay to earn All-UAA by placing third.

In the high jump, sophomore Tessa Allen cleared 1.59 meters to also earn All-UAA status with a third-place finish. Allen turned in a career-best performance in the triple jump when she placed sixth with a mark of 10.68 meters.

First-year Julianne Igbokwe led the Tartans in the shot put as she finished fourth with a throw of 11.21 meters.

Alavilli just missed scoring a point for the Tartans in the 3,000-meter run when she finished seventh in 10:23.31. The sixth-place finisher crossed the line in 10:23.16.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will open the outdoor season on March 17 at the Washington and Lee University Track and Field Carnival.