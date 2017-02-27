Kaku, Bamforth headline Tartans at diving championship

The Carnegie Mellon women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams fielded competitors in the NCAA Division III Region 4 Diving Championship at Ithaca College on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

For the third straight year, senior Machika Kaku earned her way to the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships with her finishes at the event, held at the Ithaca Athletics & Event Center.

Kaku dove to a second-place finish on the 1-meter diving board Friday after scoring 452.85 points.

On Saturday, she placed 13th on the 3-meter board with 402.95 points.

Also diving at the regional was senior Mallory Evanoff. Evanoff placed 24th on the 3-meter board with 336.40 points. She finished 29th on the 1-meter board with 309.00 points.

Sophomore Gabe Bamforth competed in the event as the lone representative for the Tartan men.

In the 1-meter event on Friday, Bamforth finished fifth overall with a score of 460.05 points.

On Saturday in the 3-meter event, Bamforth placed eighth after recording 465.10 points.

Both the men’s and women’s teams are looking ahead to the 2017 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships March 15–18.