Sports Briefs

Women’s Basketball

A 22-point fourth quarter helped the Carnegie Mellon women’s basketball team rally from a seven-point deficit to top Case Western Reserve University (CRWU) 72–65 in University Athletic Association (UAA) road actions Saturday afternoon.

In the win, senior center and forward Lisa Murphy tied the UAA record for rebounds with 24 and set a new offensive rebounding record with 12.

The Tartans finished the season 18–7 overall and 7–7 in the UAA.

Murphy’s record rebounding afternoon included 34 points, 12 of which she scored in the fourth quarter during the Tartans’ rally. The senior finished the afternoon making 13 of 15 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to finish the UAA season with a record 77.2 percent effort from the field in the 14 league games. Joining Murphy in double figures for the day was a pair of first-years with 11 points each; forward Katharine Higgins and guard Makayla Filiere.

The Tartans held a 16–12 lead at the end of the first quarter after scoring the last five in the final 18 seconds on a baseline jumper by first-year guard Dominique Petach and a three-pointer by Filiere at the buzzer. The Tartans spread the ball around assisting on six of their seven baskets and did work on the glass hauling down 15 boards to eight for CWRU. Murphy led with 10 rebounds.

The Spartans took back the lead 21–20 with a jumper and a three-pointer on the next possessions, closing a 9–0 run for the home team and giving CWRU their largest lead of the game at 24–20 with 4:15 to play in the half.

The Tartans tied it at 24–24 with a string of free throws, but CWRU answered with a shot from behind the arc and led by five before Filiere hit a jumper to cut the deficit to 33–30 heading into the locker room.

The Spartans made 5 of 11 from long range in the second quarter and eight for the half while the Tartans cooled down from the field in the second quarter to finish the half shooting 37.5 percent compared to 43.8 percent through the first 10 minutes.

A 10–2 run by the Spartans to open the third quarter pushed the home team’s lead to 43–32 with 2:11 gone by. An 8–1 run sparked by senior guard Jackie Hudepohl’s three-pointer pulled the Tartans within three, 46–43, but another three-pointer was the answer for the Spartans.

The Spartans held the lead until 3:19 to go in the game when Murphy put in her 10th point of the quarter to give Carnegie Mellon a 64–63 lead. After a Spartans layup, Murphy scored again to give the Tartans the lead for good as they hit 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the last minute to earn the comeback win.

The Tartans cruised to a 54–26 dominance on the glass which included 18 on the offensive end for 23 second-chance points.

The Tartans also finished the game shooting 40.7 percent to 36.4 percent for the Spartans.

The Tartans’ postseason fate is now in the hands of the NCAA selection committee as they’ll wait to see if they receive an at-large bid for the second straight season. The announcement will be made Monday afternoon.

Men’s Basketball

A 23–12 game-closing run by the Carnegie Mellon men’s basketball team led the Tartans to a 79–69 victory at CWRU on Saturday evening to finish out the season. Senior forward Jack Serbin led the Tartans, now 14–11 overall and 8–6 in the UAA, with 28 points and 19 rebounds. The Spartans finished the year at 8–17 overall and 3–11 in the UAA.

Joining Serbin in double digits for the Tartans were senior center Chris Shkil and junior guard Ryan Maha with 12 points apiece. Serbin also led the team in assists with four while Maha and first-year guard Colin McNeil each dished out three assists.

Serbin had the hot hand early for the Tartans making 5 of 7 from the field to tie the game at 18–18 with just less than 10 minutes to play in the half. After the Spartans had a 10–2 run, the Tartans answered to take their first lead since the 12:48 mark, 30–28, behind eight points from Serbin.

The teams traded baskets for the final four minutes with a Spartans three-pointer at the buzzer, giving CWRU a 36–34 advantage at the break.

Serbin led all scorers with 19 points at halftime on 8 of 12 shooting from the field, as the Tartans shot 42.4 percent and the Spartans 37.1 percent.

The second half was another back-and-forth affair until first-year David Huber drained a three-pointer to give the Tartans a 59–57 lead with 8:57 to go. Huber knocked down another trey on the next possession for the Tartans, who held the lead the rest of the way, pushing it to as many as 12 on back-to-back layups by Shkil with 2:36 to go.

The Tartans were even better from the field in the second half, making 14 of 28, to finish the game shooting 45.9 percent.

The three-point arc was huge for the Tartans in the second frame, as the Cardinal and Gray made 5 of 9 from long range to finish with six made for the game.