Horoscopes

Black History Month

Julie Sanscartier Feb 28, 2017
Aries
March 21 - April 19

"A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right." - Martin Luther King Jr.

Taurus
Apr. 20 - May 20

"I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it." - Maya Angelou

Gemini
May 21 - June 21

"All you need in the world is love and laughter. That's all anybody needs. To have love in one hand and laughter in the other." - August Wilson

Cancer
June 22 - July 22

"I am invisible, understand, simply because people refuse to see me." - Ralph Ellison

Leo
July 23 - Aug. 22

"Nothing can be changed until it is faced." - James Baldwin

Virgo
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

"You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." - Toni Morrison

Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

"Nobody is as powerful as we make them out to be." - Alice Walker

Scorpio
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

"When I dare to be powerful... it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid." - Audre Lorde

Sagittarius
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21

"There is always something left to love" - Lorraine Hansberry

Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

"We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." - Barack Obama

Aquarius
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18

"People are trapped in history, and history is trapped in them." - James Baldwin

Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20

"Life's a bitch. You've got to go out and kick ass." - Maya Angelou

Other Pillbox Articles