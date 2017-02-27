Horoscopes
Black History Month
March 21 - April 19
"A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right." - Martin Luther King Jr.
Apr. 20 - May 20
"I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it." - Maya Angelou
May 21 - June 21
"All you need in the world is love and laughter. That's all anybody needs. To have love in one hand and laughter in the other." - August Wilson
June 22 - July 22
"I am invisible, understand, simply because people refuse to see me." - Ralph Ellison
July 23 - Aug. 22
"Nothing can be changed until it is faced." - James Baldwin
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
"You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." - Toni Morrison
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
"Nobody is as powerful as we make them out to be." - Alice Walker
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
"When I dare to be powerful... it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid." - Audre Lorde
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
"There is always something left to love" - Lorraine Hansberry
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
"We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." - Barack Obama
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
"People are trapped in history, and history is trapped in them." - James Baldwin
Feb. 19 - March 20
"Life's a bitch. You've got to go out and kick ass." - Maya Angelou