Tuesday Feb. 28

State of the University: Race at CMU

4:30–6:30 p.m.

PH 100

In today’s political climate, forums such as this are crucial to bring the campus community closer together. This forum invites students, staff, and faculty to come together to speak about the implications of race issues on our campus community.

Tuesday Feb. 28

Panic! At the Disco & Misterwives

7–10 p.m.

Peterson Event Center

3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260

Tickets: http://www1.ticketmaster.com/panic-at-the-disco-death-pittsburgh-pennsylvania-02-28-2017/event/1600513693AD1FF0?artistid=1021077&majorcatid=10001&minorcatid=1

Come watch an ever-evolving group perform their Grammy-nominated album, along with their other classics, this Tuesday night. The performance will feature special guest Misterwives, an indie band from New York City.

Wed March 1–Friday March 3

Gruesome Playground Injuries

8–10 p.m.

Purnell Center for the Arts

Tickets: http://drama.cmu.edu/box-office/gruesome-playground-injuries/

Explore the nuances of injury from both the physical and emotional perspective, through the eyes of Doug and Kayleen. This story, as told by Rajiv Joseph, takes us through an unusual love connection, based on some of the more gruesome aspects of live, rather than the cliched rom-coms that we’ve grown accustomed to.

Thursday March 2

We the Kings in the Club at Stage AE

7–11 p.m.

Stage AE

400 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Tickets at: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/160051819FCB412A?brand=promowestns&camefrom=CFC_STAGEAE_FBEVENT&bba=1#efeat4211

We The Kings are taking the stage this Thursday night with tickets available both at the door and in advanced. Get into the mood with their throwback hits such as “Heaven Can Wait” and “Check Yes Juliet,” and prepare for the night that your middle school self will thank you for.

Friday March 3

Mayur Show: 50 Shades of Brown

7:30–9:30 p.m.

CUC Rangos

Tickets: $5 presale, $7 at the door

Bring out your inner South Asian fanatic with a night of performances and drama with Mayur’s 50 Shades of Brown. The night will feature performances from CMU Sahara, CMU Bhangra, Saans, CMU Jiya, Deewane, and many more. Tickets will be sold at tables throughout the week.

Saturday March 4

ICCA Central Quarterfinals

7–11 p.m.

Soldiers and Sailors Hall

41451 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Tickets: https://www.freshtix.com/events/icca-central-quarterfinal-carnegie-mellon-2017

The International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella’s Central Region Quarterfinals are happening in Pittsburgh and will feature four of Carnegie Mellon’s very own a cappella teams. Come support C#, Counterpoint, Soundbytes, and Treblemakers, and check out groups from the University of Pittsburgh and California University of Pennsylvania.